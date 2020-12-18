What is the Teal Hash Report? 6 News looks at SHARP Program quarterly report

The report was released on December 14 and details different Courts-Marshal verdicts by trial.

FORT HOOD, Texas — A recent Sexual Harassment/Assault Response & Prevention Program report about courts-martial verdicts of trial was released. It's called the Teal Hash Report and it is released quarterly.

"About every three months you will see new Teal Hash come out," The 89th Military Police Brigade Victim Advocate Dietra Woods said.

What is a Teal Hash report?

The latest report published on December 14, details punishments following four courts-marshal verdicts regarding sexual assaults. It also detailed the punishments those soldiers received.

On September 24, a Private assigned to the 11th Tactical Theater Support Brigade was convicted by a military judge after his plea of one count of abusive sexual contact. The military judge sentenced him to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to forfeit all pay and allowances, to be confined for 121 days, to be reprimanded and to be discharged from the service with a bad-conduct discharge. A pretrial agreement had no effect on the sentence.

A First Lieutenant was also convicted on that day by a military panel of officers. Contrary to his plea, one count of sexual assault. He was acquitted of one count of fraternization. The military judge sentenced the First Lieutenant to be confined for 12 months and to be dismissed from the service.

On September 30, a Specialist was convicted by a military panel composed of officers and enlisted members contrary to his pleas on two counts of sexual assault. The members sentenced him to be confined for six months and to be discharged from the service with a dishonorable discharge.

On October 26, a Sergeant was convicted by a military judge, pursuant to his pleas, of three counts of sexual abuse of a child. He was acquitted of two counts of sexual abuse of a child and sentenced to be reduced to the grade of E-1, to be confined for 30 months and to be discharged from the service with a bad-conduct discharge. A pretrial agreement had no effect on the sentence," the report said.

"Well, we know that it actually prevents people from, it makes them think about it before actually going in and do that crime," Woods said.

Woods used an example of a soldier thinking about taking something from a store and them thinking about what would happen to their career had they taken it.

She said it lets people know what happened to offenders.

"So, that those victims are aware that we are taking care of what we need to take care of," Woods said.

Woods said from victims she's talked to, they are glad it is sent out and it makes them feel better about coming forward.

Crime Victims' Rights mentioned in the report

The right to be reasonably protected from the accused.

The right to reasonable, accurate and timely notice.

The right not to be excluded from any public proceedings.

The right to be reasonably heard.

The reasonable right to confer with the government's attorney

The right to full and timely restitution as provided by law.

The right to proceedings free from unreasonable delay.

The right to be treated with fairness with respect for the victim's dignity and privacy.

"I always tell people, if you see something say something and that goes into the SHARP specifically, so if there is something that you see within SHARP specifically that you have a question about then come and ask the SHARP professionals," Woods said.