What you need to know for Friday April 30, 2021

Thank you for waking up with 6 News! Here are four local stories you should know for Friday!

TEMPLE, Texas — Good Morning Central Texas! Happy Friday! Here's what you need to know:

Investigation details to be released today about Fort Hood leadership following Vanessa Guillen's disappearance

The Chief of Staff of U.S. Army Forces Command will provide an update today to the results of the investigation into the actions of the Fort Hood chain of command after the disappearance and death of Spc. Vanessa Guillen.

The investigation, known as a 15-6, was led by Gen. John Murray, commanding general of Army Futures Command. The Army announced it was putting Murray in that role in September, 2020.

$420 million presented to Fort Hood leaders for major on-post housing improvements

Fort Hood Family Housing (FHFH) will receive $420 million to be invested in the demolition of existing homes and the construction of nearly 600 new junior enlisted homes.

The money came in a check presentation from Lendlease Inc. Thursday morning on post. The event also included the demolition of two homes. Top generals and congressional leaders hosted the ceremony.

Killeen man gets ashes of best friend that he held in stainless steel bullet back from TSA

Retired soldier George Tirado told 6 News Wednesday he lost his best friend, again, after the TSA confiscated his platoon leader’s ashes because they were in a bullet necklace. The ashes are those of Sgt. First Class Richard Martin. Tirado said the platoon sergeant had been a mentor, a best friend, and even best man.

On Thursday, less than 24 hours after 6 News aired the story, Tirado learned he was getting the ashes back.

Tirado said TSA spokeswoman Lisa Farbstein told him the ashes had been found and she wanted his information so she could send a picture of it to him and coordinate its return.

Today is National Adopt a Shelter Pet Day!