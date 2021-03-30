Women's History Month: Carrying on a legacy and making history at Fort Hood

1LT Emily Reilly joined combat arms when it opened to women in 2015. Ever since then, she's been making a name of her own following her dad and grandfather's steps.

FORT HOOD, Texas — The video above was published on March 18, 2021.

The military way of life is nothing new to 1LT Emily Reilly.

Born in Westborough, Mass., Reilly is following in the long line of those who came before her.

Her dad was a West Point graduate in 1989 and served as a combat engineer as both a lieutenant and captain before leaving the service. Two of her grandfathers also served; one enlisted in the Army during the Korean War and the other was an officer in the Marines.

Reilly was raised with the ideology that life's purpose is to serve others.

Reilly joined combat arms when it opened to women in 2015. Ever since then, she's been making a name of her own following her dad and grandfather's steps.

Coming up tonight, 6 News:

Reporter Bary Roy has the third installment of Women's History Month in the military and tells us the story of Reilly who may have followed her personal heroes before her, but is leading others into the future.