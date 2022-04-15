Central Texas-Fort Hood military mentorship program helps soldiers transition to civilian life

As one of Killeen’s newest real estate agents, Trevino is optimistic about his future. Before leaving the Army, he became a part of the Central Texas-Fort Hood chapter AUSA's mentorship program.



"The program is to help with life after the military,” said Kelly Brown, President of the Central Texas AUSA. “We want to continue to grow it and make it so much more than that. The overall plan and goal is, we want our soldiers to be comfortable with our community leaders and our community leaders have that comfort with our soldiers."



Trevino was mentored by former Killeen mayor Jose Segarra, who is the broker and owner of Home Vets Realty.



"Like myself, I spent 10 years in the military,” said Segarra. “When you get out, a lot of times it is like you just graduated high school. It is like here I am. You are starting at ground zero because a lot of times, you don't know what you want to do and what career path you want to go."



Trevino is an example that this is a program that works.



"So far it is going pretty good,” said Trevino. I have several clients I am working with. I was fortunate to have a deal close in the first 90 days. That is something I’m happy with and very proud of."