The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Command, commonly known as CID, is investigating the disappearance of several dozen gas masks and hundreds of rounds of ammunition from a supply cage on Fort Hood.

CID Chief of Public Affairs Chris Grey confirmed Tuesday the missing items included 61 M50 protective masks, three AN-UDR-13 Radiac Test sets, 240 rounds of 5.56 ammo and 230 rounds of 9mm. Grey would not give details on how the supplies were taken or confirm when it happened.

A M50 protective mask can cost several hundred dollars. It protects against chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) threats (including toxic industrial materials), according to a description on the Fort Bragg Military Surplus website. Radiac Test sets measure radiation levels.

Grey said anyone with information that could help find the gear can leave a tip via CID's digital crime tip system and click on CID Lookout Crime Tips. All tips are anonymous. You can also call the Fort Hood CID office at 254-287-2722.

