FORT HOOD — More than 50 military families were reunited on Fort Hood as troops returned home from a year long deployment in the Middle East.

The troops got back to Fort Hood Friday afternoon. After III Corps commander, LT GEN, Paul Funk spoke to the crowd, the soldiers and their families raced into each other's arms.

III Corps transferred authority to LT GEN Paul LaCamera, commander of XVIII Airborne Corps, at a ceremony Thursday in Baghdad.

During their time in Iraq as part of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve, and with Iraqi and Syrian partner forces, they liberated more than 2-million Iraqis and Syrians, according to Fort Hood officials.

View photos from the reunion here:

Fort Hood Homecoming

