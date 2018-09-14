FORT HOOD — More than 50 military families were reunited on Fort Hood as troops returned home from a year long deployment in the Middle East.

The troops got back to Fort Hood Friday afternoon. After III Corps commander, LT GEN, Paul Funk spoke to the crowd, the soldiers and their families raced into each other's arms.

III Corps transferred authority to LT GEN Paul LaCamera, commander of XVIII Airborne Corps, at a ceremony Thursday in Baghdad.

During their time in Iraq as part of Combined Joint Task Force - Operation Inherent Resolve, and with Iraqi and Syrian partner forces, they liberated more than 2-million Iraqis and Syrians, according to Fort Hood officials.

View photos from the reunion here:

Fort Hood Homecoming
01 / 07
02 / 07
03 / 07
04 / 07
Lt. Gen. Paul E. Funk II, III Corps and Fort Hood commanding general, uncases the corps' colors during a ceremony on Sadowski Field, Friday afternoon. (Photo by Kelby Wingert, Fort Hood Public Affairs)
05 / 07
III Corps Soldiers are greeted by Fort Hood unit leaders after arriving at Larkin Terminal on Robert Gray Army Airfield, Friday afternoon. (Photo by Kelby Wingert, Fort Hood Public Affairs)
06 / 07
III Corps and Fort Hood Commander Lt. Gen. Paul E. Funk II is greeted by Command Sgt. Maj. Maurice Jackson, Task Force Phantom command sergeant major, at Larkin Terminal at Robert Gray Army Airfield, Friday afternoon. (Photo by Kelby Wingert, Fort Hood Public Affairs)
07 / 07
III Corps and Fort Hood Commander Lt. Gen. Paul E. Funk II greets his wife, Dr. Beth Funk, after the III Corps color uncasing ceremony on Sadowski Field, Friday afternoon. (Photo by Kelby Wingert, Fort Hood Public Affairs)
© 2018 KCEN