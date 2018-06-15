Fort Hood will host its 41st annual Mega Career Fair on June 19 at Club Hood, where more than 50,000 jobs will be available from 190 businesses.

The event is open to soldiers, their spouses and civilians. It runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. but organizers say the best time to arrive is between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., while recruiters are still in full swing with plenty of information to share.

According to a press release from Fort Hood, job seekers can park at Hood Stadium, on 22nd and 23rd Streets, between Battalion and Old Battalion Avenues and at the Warrior Way Exchange. Parking at Club Hood is reserved for handicapped visitors and career fair support personnel.

The Mega Career Fair is free and requires no registration for job seekers. For more information call (254) 287-9909.

