A Fort Hood Army spouse is teaming up with an Air Force spouse in Virginia to create something special for military families.

Called the My Ultimate PCS app, creators Maria Reed and Moni Jefferson want to help families put all preparations in one place.

PCS means permanent change of station and some families are picking up and moving every couple of years. PCS moves can be more complicated than a move for civilians, especially when families are working with the military directly to move their belongings, and sometimes they have to be prepared to live in a hotel for months before families get housing.

The creators are hoping to launch it by Friday this week, but we got a sneak peek of the beta version.

Families can create checklists for three months out, two months out and all the way up to the final days before the move. They can also link to their phone calendars and set reminders. There is also an inventory section for families looking to take pictures of everything before items are loaded up into a truck and luggage.

Reed and Jefferson want feedback.

"We want to hear back from the community, as features that they would like to see, things that they would love to have, things they don't like. This app is not about Maria and I creating something that's gonna take off for no reason. The app is so that the community can give us feedback so we can make it better," co-creator Jefferson said.

Reed and Jefferson call the app a labor of love, as they work to debug any issues before the launch.

My Ultimate PCS app creators would like to hear feedback and any suggestions military families might have about what they would like to see. Check out more here. You can email them at info@myultimatepcs.com.

© 2018 KCEN