NAVAL STATION NORFOLK, Va. (WVEC) — The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group returned to Hampton Roads on Saturday, months before its scheduled return from deployment.

Once here, USS Harry S. Truman and its complement will remain before heading out to sea again.

Defense Secretary James Mattis and President Donald Trump said they wanted deployments to be less predictable and not as long as many have become. The Truman Carrier Strike Group will be the first to test out the new approach to deployments. The group left Naval Station Norfolk in April and was supposed to return around November.

After spending time in home port, the carrier strike group will deploy again. Because of the break in its original deployment timeframe, sailors will return again sometime after November.

“I think our sailors are prepared for this life. They know that they have to be ready any time, anywhere to deploy, and we will set them up for success to do that,” said Admiral Christopher Grady. "Since we know that family readiness directly ties into operational readiness, we will do everything we can to set them up for success.”

The aircraft carrier Harry S. Truman, and USS Normandy, USS Arleigh Burke, and USS Forrest Sherman are returning after operating for more than three months in the U.S. 5th and 6th Fleet areas of responsibility.

Follow 13News Now on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.

© 2018 WVEC