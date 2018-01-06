CHISAGO CITY, Minn. - A heartwarming piano performance from a Minnesota student is going viral.

Adam Kornowski, a fourth-grader at Lakeside Elementary in Chisago City, performed John Lennon's "Imagine" at the school talent show last week.

His mother, Michelle, uploaded it to Facebook. As of Friday evening, the video has for than 4 million views and more than 100,000 shares!

"There wasn’t a parent in the room with a dry eye by the end. He got a standing ovation and the applause lasted forever!" Michelle wrote in the post.

Adam's father, Karl, says Adam has been playing since he was 5.

Michelle has since uploaded several more performances by Adam. It's quite clear this 10-year-old has an amazing talent.

Way to go, Adam!

