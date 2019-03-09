FALCON HEIGHTS, Minn. — St. Paul police said a woman was struck by a car and three people were shot and injured in the chaotic final hours of the 2019 Minnesota State Fair.

All three shooting victims are expected to survive, but the woman hit by the vehicle was in critical condition as of Tuesday morning.

Officers were originally called to the intersection of Snelling Avenue and Fair Place West around 10 p.m. on a report of a pedestrian stuck by a vehicle. Police arrived to find a 19-year-old woman lying on Snelling Avenue. The woman was breathing but unresponsive, and first responders rushed her to Regions Hospital.

Witnesses reported a fight broke out in the area shortly before the woman ended up in the road. Police say the driver stopped, but left the scene when bystanders hit and kicked his vehicle. He drove to another location and called 911. Officers say the driver did not appear to be impaired, and is cooperating with investigators.

While investigators were processing the scene where the pedestrian was hit they heard several gunshots about a block away near the main entrance of the Fairgrounds. Squads rushed to that scene and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Two other victims showed up at nearby hospitals with gunshot wounds a short time later.

Two of the victims are in their 20s; one was shot in the stomach and groin area; another was hit in the hand. A third 18-year-old victim was shot in the shoulder. All three gunshot victims were treated for their injuries.

Bullets were flying as crowds left the fairgrounds and walked towards their cars and waiting Park & Ride buses. A number of those fairgoers expressed anger and frustration that someone would shoot as innocent families stood by.

"Everybody was put at risk, there were several shots," said Steve Linders, spokesman for the St. Paul police department. "This is incredibly concerning. It doesn't matter if the person was shooting east or west, north or south, there's a lot of people in that area, and it was incredibly dangerous."

As of Tuesday morning no arrests had been made in the case.

Investigators aren't sure at this point if the fight that led to the pedestrian accident and the shootings that happened nearby are related.

As if the night wasn't busy enough, St. Paul Police were also investigating a homicide at a separate scene at the same time as the incidents near the fairgrounds.