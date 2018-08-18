HOUSTON - A misogynistic quote painted above lockers at a Houston ISD elementary and middle school has been taken down, according to the district.

The district released a statement saying the quote was taken down Friday evening.

Please be advised that the quote on the wall of Gregory Lincoln PK-5 Education Center has been removed. Overnight, the wall decal letters were taken down, the wall was floated out, and new slab of drywall was installed and painted.

The quote read, "The more you act like a lady, the more he'll act like a gentleman."

This is the wall at Gregory-Lincoln Middle School in Houston ISD.

It's perpetuating horrible gender stereotypes, shaming women, and relinquishing boys of all responsibility. It's sexist, mysogonistic, and discriminatory!



I'm horrified. @shannonrwatts #MeToo #HISD pic.twitter.com/UqjaDlI0ys — lbeckman (@lbeckman) August 17, 2018

Lisa Beckman posted the photo online Friday afternoon. She told KHOU 11 News her friend originally snapped the photo of the quote and sent it to her.

