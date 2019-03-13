NAVARRO COUNTY, Texas — The Navarro County Sheriff's Office has found a 14-year-old boy who went missing Tuesday from Dawson, Texas.

Joseph Cortez, a boy with a mental impairment, was found around 6:45 a.m. at the 6100 block of South I-45 W in Angus, Texas. Navarro County Sheriff Elmer Tanner said Cortez was described as "confused and wet, but fortunately not injured."

Search efforts continued Wednesday morning with the use of commercial drones until severe weather moved through the area, according to a Facebook post by the Navarro County Office of Emergency Management.

Before he went missing, officials said Cortez was last seen at a house around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday near FM 709 and SW 30, wearing a purple hoodie and blue jeans.