SAN ANTONIO — The Bexar County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help in finding 20-year-old Haley Faith Harvey.

Harvey has been missing since Dec. 27 and was last seen in the 10900 Block of Pearsall Road on the far southwest side.

She was last seen wearing a white tank top, a navy and grey colored flannel shirt, blue jeans and black colored tennis shoes. She is 5'4" with blue eyes and brown hair.

BCSO says Harvey has a medical condition that requires medication. She is believed to possibly be staying in the North Star Mall area.

Anyone with information on Harvey's whereabouts is urged to contact the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office at (210) 335-6000 or e-mail missingpersons@bexar.org