HONDO, Texas — Things felt different in Hondo on Wednesday afternoon. An emptiness that once lingered is gone. Flyers that once hung at business windows have disappeared.

Eva Garcia is home.

"How am I feeling?" Robert Garcia, her Dad, asked back with a laugh. "Happy for having her back, very happy."

"I didn't know when I was going to wake up from that dream. I'm just very grateful."

Two months ago, Eva Garcia was reported missing after her Dad said she ran away from home. An Amber Alert was issued, but then canceled, but the 14-year-old remained missing, up until Tuesday.

"I was just couch-hopping in SA," Eva said on Wednesday when KENS 5 asked where she was.

Hondo Police say they received a tip that Eva may be in a home in the area. On Tuesday afternoon they arrived there to find Garcia safe and sound.

"I felt bad I was gone and I knew like the trouble he [Robert] was going through and like what everyone was doing," Eva said. "Now I'm glad to be back, for sure."

But the investigation continues. Hondo Police have not provided many details since the discovery but in a statement on Wednesday said they were working with local prosecutors to figure out what information about the criminal case they can release at some point this week.

As for the Garcia's, they are leaving the last few months behind them, as they cherish this moment of having their family whole again.

RELATED: Hondo teen missing for over two months found

RELATED: 2 months since Eva Garcia's disappearance: No sign of Hondo teen