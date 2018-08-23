DAYTON, Ore. — A 27-year-old woman who was missing for several days near Dayton died from blunt force trauma, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office announced.

The discovery was made after an autopsy was performed Friday morning on Meighan Cordie. Investigators are working to determine how the trauma occurred and the circumstances surrounding it.

Cordie's body was found on Thursday by joggers down an embankment just north of Dayton, at the on-ramp that leads from Wallace Road to Highway 18 and Foster Road.

"I was driving along and saw some joggers…something's not right," David Collins said. "Backed up to talk to them I said, 'What's wrong?’ They said there's a lady over the embankment.”

Cordie, who was a mom, was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Saturday. After attending a wedding in the Grand Island community, about 8 miles south of Dayton, Cordie exited a car she was riding in with her mother after an argument. She walked away barefoot and without her cellphone, police said.

(Story continues below)

Meighan Cordie. (Photo: Yamhill County Sheriff's Office)

Hundreds of people searched the area in the days following her disappearance.

Detectives and investigators from the Yamhill County Major Crimes Response Team are investigating.

Cordie’s family released a statement on Thursday, asking for privacy.

It is with very heavy hearts that we are sharing our beloved daughter Meighan has been found deceased by the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office. The pain our family is experiencing is unimaginable and we ask for privacy as we process this information and continue to grieve as a family.

A spokesperson for Cordie's family asked anyone who may have information about her disappearance or death to call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office at 503-434-7506.

BACKGROUND

'We just want to smile again and see her face': Woman missing after wedding near Dayton

Search suspended for woman missing in Yamhill County

© 2018 KGW