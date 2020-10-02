HOUSTON — Houston police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a young man with autism.

Khalen "Amir" Wright, 21, was last seen crossing Westheimer at S. Kirkwood.

Police say Wright has Asberger's syndrome, which is a form of Autism.

He was last seen wearing a yellow Hollister t-shirt, khaki pants and gray tennis shoes.

Wright was carrying a backpack containing his laptop and was believed to be headed to a nearby Starbucks.

He is 5'9, 150 pounds with short curly hair and a heavy beard.

If you've seen him, please call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.

