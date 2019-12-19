PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are looking for Ikeyvia Janique Riser, 26, of Port Arthur. She has been reported missing and was last seen on Tuesday, Dec. 3.

Authorities say Riser is approximately 5 foot 4 inches tall and weighs 125 pounds. Riser is described as having medium to dark brown skin with a piercing on the left side of her bottom lip.

Riser was last known to be in the company of a male black named Michael Hayes, according to the Port Arthur news release.

Riser’s family believes she may be in danger, officials said.

The Port Arthur Police Department is asking anyone with information to call 409-983-8600.

Port Arthur Police Department full release..

