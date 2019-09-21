The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for Linda Field, 62, who authorities say has a cognitive impairment.

Linda was last seen around 6 p.m. Tuesday at 18308 Teton Lane in Porter, which is north of Houston.

She was driving a red 1999 Ford Explorer with Texas license plate 2GCDH, authorities said.

Law enforcement officials believe this senior citizen’s disappearance poses a credible threat to their own health and safety.

If you have any information regarding this missing senior citizen, contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (936) 538-3456.