PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff's Office announced Wednesday that they have canceled the Amber Alert for a 4-year-old girl after finding her safe.

TCSO stated that they have the suspect, the girl's father, Eric John Ramirez, 40, in custody.

Amber Alert cancelled. Katelyn found safe. Eric in custody. Press Briefing 3 pm. — Travis County SO (@TravisCoSheriff) September 13, 2018

Katelyn Ramirez originally went missing on Monday, Sept. 10, in Pflugerville, Texas.

During a press conference Thursday afternoon, Travis County Sheriff’s Office Captain Craig Smith said deputies found Katelyn and Eric in a residence in Liberty Hill at approximately 1:35 p.m. Wednesday. Smith added that Katelyn was found unharmed and said she is in Child Protective Services.

Officials said Eric was arrested for interference with child custody in Williamson County, but that he could face more charges pending the investigation. Smith added that Eric will be transferred to Travis County, if he isn't there already.

According to Williamson County records, Eric has a criminal history. In June 2018, Eric was charged with assault causing bodily injury and interfering with an emergency phone call.

According to an arrest affidavit, on June 24, police received a referral alleging neglectful supervision of Katelyn by Eric. Court documents revealed details involving domestic abuse reported by Katelyn's mother.

In one incident, Eric and Katelyn's mother reportedly got into an argument and Eric allegedly grabbed the mother by her hair and dragged her across the floor as she was trying to leave.

During a forensic interview on June 26, Katelyn reportedly told police that her "mommy and daddy throw things" and that her dad "pushes her mommy into the wall." Court documents state that Eric was cooperating with police while they were trying to speak with him and the mother.

During Thursday's press conference, Smith also addressed the public's concerns as to why it took so long for an Amber Alert to be issued. Smith said a regional Amber Alert was issued instead of a state Amber Alert because of the nature of this case. A state Amber Alert is for more severe cases, Smith said.

The sheriff's office provided the following flowchart used during Amber Alert plans:

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

