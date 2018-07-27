High flying intense action, some scenes of which were shot right here in Texas are expected to be released in theaters this weekend.

Director Shawn Hobbs has the newest 'Mission Impossible' and more in the Friday edition of the Director's Chair.

New Movies at the Box Office:

Mission: Impossible - Fallout - Paramount, Rated PG-13

Teen Titans Go! to the Movies - Warner Bros, Rated PG

The Spy Who Dumped Me - Lionsgate, Rated R (Special Sneak Preview)

Classics at the Beltonian:

Back to the Future - thebeltoniantheatre.com

New to Netflix:

Orange is the New Black

New to Hulu:

Castle Rock

New at Home on Demand:

Hot Summer Nights

