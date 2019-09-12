AUSTIN, Texas — Round Rock resident, combat veteran and mother Mary Jennings (MJ) Hegar has officially filed to run for the U.S. Senate in Texas.

Hegar's veteran service comes from joining the Air Force after graduating from the University of Texas. She served on three tours in Afghanistan as a combat search-and-rescue and medevac pilot.

Hegar is running against nine other democratic candidates campaigning to win Sen. John Cornyn's spot.

RELATED:

Texas This Week: MJ Hegar, Candidate for U.S. Senate

MJ Hegar says she's running to challenge U.S. Sen. John Cornyn

Veteran M.J. Hegar 'taking a very close look' at running for U.S. Senate

The candidate ran a close race against Congressman John Carter back in the 2018 elections.

When asked by KVUE's Ashley Goudeau in November why she is running for Senate and not House, Hegar said, "I believe that I'm in a position to unseat John Cornyn, who is one of our U.S. senators, and that he is absolutely really bad for Texas and not working for Texan families."

Hegar said she's ready to represent Texas.

“It is time to give Texans a leader who represents Texas values: strength, courage, independence, putting our families first – because we sure as heck don’t value the weakness, partisanship and gridlock that’s representing us now,” Hegar added.

Hegar has currently raised more than $2 million for her campaign so far, she said.



WATCH: Discussing Russia investigation, MJ Hegar running for US Senate

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Dysautonomia: 'Most common condition you've never heard of' is why you may feel lousy

Matthew McConaughey plays Austin tour guide for Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

Residents band together to stop removal of 104 trees, Williamson County says it's too late







