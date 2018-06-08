AUSTIN — A Major League Soccer stadium is coming to Austin.

After months of back-and-forth, Austin City Council voted 7-4 Wednesday to bring an MLS stadium to McKalla Place in North Austin.

Wednesday morning's meeting started with a lot of discussion on the wording of this potential agreement. From sections to sentences to words, council members tried to clarify the interpretation of the language being used. Mayor Pro Tem Kathie Tovo headed up many of these discussions, at one point asking everyone to respect the "process" of eventually voting for or against this agreement.

Austin Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Mike Rollins said he is thankful for Precourt Sports Ventures' investment in Austin.

"“This is a game changer and major milestone in the history of the Austin region to secure our first major league sports franchise... Though it appeared there was much unpredictability around the process to get to this point, Precourt has demonstrated its commitment to partner with the Austin community, and we thank them for their investment of hundreds of millions of dollars in the area," Rollins said.

The council also spent a lot of time talking about Amendment 10, which talks about "ancillary development." Mayor Steve Adler asked to add a sentence that talked about the need for a "mutual agreement" if anything ancillary was to be built.

Possible rent increase around the potential stadium in North Austin was also discussed at Wednesday's meeting as well as providing a secure way for people to access the trails near the area.

The council was planning to vote on this by 11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, but did not reach this deadline and continued debating the issues until nearly 2 p.m.

PSV told the media they were "extremely pleased" following Austin City Council's vote.

"We have been incredibly honored to work alongside the growing community of volunteers, families, and supporters who have proudly persevered to make this historic vote possible," PSV's statement read in part. "Your efforts have helped make a difference at each step of the pursuit and we wish to thank you very much for your support."

In early June, the city council received a stadium plan from Precourt Sports Ventures, the owner of the Columbus Crew MLS team.

Since then, the city received five submissions from developers with alternative plans -- many that don't include a stadium. The council heard presentations on those five submissions at a special called meeting Aug. 7.

KVUE talked to one of the five organizations that submitted a plan to city council about what made their site different.

"This is going to be focused on Austinites for Austinites," said Marcus Whitfield with the Whitfield/Chen Development Team.

Their development was called "McKalla District."

"Our project is specifically oriented for affordable housing," Whitfield said. "As well as interfacing with the local community to include artists, multiple age generation groups, musicians, all-walks-of-life Austinites."

Their development would have seven mid-rise buildings and one high rise. It would have more than 800 affordable units and nearly 200 family-friendly ones, along with 250 senior units.

"The project cost is approximately $525 million," said Whitfield.

"As a team of Austinites, we believe that this project really is an opportunity to help ensure that what gets built there is an asset for the entire community," said John Chen with the Whitfield/Chen Development Team.

That is how much Whitfield and Chen's team would spend.

"Originally, I liked the idea. I thought it'd be cool. I just don't see how -- I just think it's going to be more problematic and potentially even dangerous." said Ross Kriger, who lives in a house just behind the plot of land.

Kriger said safety is a big concern.

"You don't need people walking around – fans walking around here. That's definitely, this is not a walker-friendly necessarily area," said Kriger.

KVUE spoke with another firm called Land Design Studio and Forge Craft Architecture, who were also planning a mixed-use development.

"As this area of North Austin develops, it's important that we develop in such a way that allows for people to live here and allows for a wide range of Austinites to live here," said Scott Ginder, founder of Forge Craft. "So we think by providing this we can tend to many different facets of Austin life."

Whitfield and Chen said they are not against soccer but think there is a greater need for housing.

"This site is probably not ideal for soccer, but it is ideal for what we've put together," said Whitfield.

If Whitfield and Chen's proposal were to be approved, they said it would take about four-and-a-half years for their development to be completed.

One city council member flew to Columbus, Ohio to visit fans of the Columbus Crew -- the team which Austin would inherit. She wanted to find out how the stadium operates in its city and imagine what that would like in Austin.

"They had a very intentional planning process and they have the infrastructure built that pretty efficiently and effectively moves people in and out of that area which we don't have," said Leslie Pool, the Council Member who visited Ohio. "My job, my responsibility is to the tax payers and residents of the city of Austin. And very clearly to the folks in my district who are very – very adamant in their opposition."

Pool said her biggest issue lies with traffic operations in the area surrounding McKalla place.

"We can't minimize the direct effect of the traffic and that has a direct impact on the people who live there, and also the air quality," said Pool.

