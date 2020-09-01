CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mohammad Sahi, the 72-year-old man who admitted to murdering his daughter and teen grandson back in September of 2019, pleaded not guilty in court Thursday on two counts he was indicted for.

Sahi is accused of killing his daughter, 47-year-old Nargis Zaman, and his grandson, 18-year-old Hamad Zaman, in their home on Denain Drive back in September.

He is also accused of seriously injuring another grandson of his, 21-year-old Hamzah Zaman.

On Thursday, Sahi was indicted on one count of capital murder and one count of first-degree felony aggravated assault family violence. His bond was set at $2.75 million.

3News also learned that the state will be filing a written waiver of the death penalty.

