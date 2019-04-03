MOODY, Texas — Multiple fire crews battled a fully engulfed house fire at 11213 Stampede Rd. in Moody, where a family of three and their dog escaped safely with no injuries, according to Moffat Fire Chief Scott Benson.

A call came in just after 2 a.m. and officials from Bruceville-Eddy, Morgan's Point and Moffat fire departments worked for hours to battle the blaze.

The metal roof of the home had to be destroyed in order to properly put out the fire, according to officials.

