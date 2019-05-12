CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — New numbers from Child Protective Services are showing that in Texas, for the first time, more children are leaving the foster care system than entering it.

This is phenomenal news as adoptions in the state are surging past 6,000 over the last year.

According to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a record number of children have been adopted this year. More than 20,000 children got out of foster care, more than 6,000 were adopted, and more than half of those adoptions were by relatives, another record for CPS.

Also, November was National Adoption Month in which 400 children found permanent homes.

While the numbers are historically record breaking, John Lennan with the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services said this is a year-round effort.



