LLANO, Texas — "Historic" flooding has caused massive evacuations along the Llano River Tuesday. Amid that flooding, officials said that roughly 105 people have been rescued along Lake LBJ.

During a press conference, Llano County officials said there have been no reports of fatalities or injuries due to the flooding.

Kimbal County Sheriff Hilario Cantu said one body that was found in the Colorado River Tuesday might be Charlotte Moye, who went missing after a flood in Junction, Texas, on Oct. 8.

At 5:05 p.m. Tuesday, KVUE Chief Meteorologist Albert Ramon reported that Lake LBJ is 104 percent full and Lake Buchanan is 93 percent full.

There have been multiple water rescues in Williamson County. Two people were sent to a local hospital after they were rescued from a vehicle stuck in high water off Country Road 251 in the Andice area, officials said.

In another incident, a Leander ISD bus driver attempted to drive over a low-water crossing on County Road 177 only to get caught up in the high water. The bus driver and one middle school student on board had to be rescued. The Leander Police Department arrested the bus driver for driving around a barricade and said the driver no longer works for the school district.

If you have a non-emergency in Llano County, officials encourage you to call the sheriff's office at 325-247-5767.

