SAN ANTONIO - Animal Care Services executed an animal cruelty search warrant in southeast San Antonio Wednesday morning.

A spokesperson for ACS said a large number of snakes, likely around 136, were found in a home in the 500 block of Kayton Avenue.

Animal Care Services removed hundreds of snakes from a home on Kayton Avenue. No arrests have been made in this case.

Along with this discovery, 300-400 rodents were found on the property. They were reportedly being used as food for the snakes.

Most of the snakes found were pythons and constrictors, and ACS said they were being stored in different containers around the property. Snakes and rodents were also found in the garage unit.

The city’s Dangerous Assessment Response Team, which includes entities such as code enforcement, responded to address various concerns on the property. The main focus was the health and well-being of the snakes, mice and rats.

ACS put many of the snakes in bags like these to transport them from the house.

Animal Care Services says no charges have been pressed at this time. However, the man in question will reportedly have an upcoming hearing in Bexar County municipal court where he could face citations.

A man at the home Wednesday evening who told KENS 5 the snakes were his claims he plans to appeal. He said he hopes to get some of the snakes back.

