'She's in heaven right now smiling down on us' | Bikers ride in honor of veteran killed in crash

Motorcyclists in the greater Killeen area rode together on Saturday in honor of Marla Harris after she died last week.

KILLEEN, Texas — Motorcyclists in the greater Killeen area banded together on Saturday for a ride in honor of a veteran.

Marla "Peay" Harris died last Saturday after hitting a car that failed to yield in the 1600 block of South Fort Hood Street, according to Killeen police.

Harris had been riding her motorcycle for 15 years before her fatal crash last week. She rode a very distinct white and pink bike that attracted quite a bit of attention.

Harris was a veteran and a friend to many in the Killeen community. The organizer of the event, Denzel Mosley, said that she was the most selfless person he had ever met. He was not surprised that dozens of bikers attended the ride today.

“There’s no better way to honor a biker than to do a biker thing," Mosley said. "The best way to honor a biker is to continue to be a biker, to go out and do this ride, there’s no other way than she would want to be honored than to do this memorial ride.”

The Texas Department of Transportation recorded 412 deaths of motorcyclists involved in crashes in 2018. They state that another 1800 had been seriously injured.

Mosley asks that other drivers be aware when motorcycles are on the road. Other riders at the event said that they'd like drivers to stay two car-length distances behind them when they see bikers on the road.

While there were plenty of riders in attendance today, Mosley said he was sure that Harris was there too in spirit.