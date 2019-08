COPPERAS COVE, Texas — Multiple Central Texas fire crews responded to a large grass fire on US 190 in Copperas Cove.

The fire started just before 5 p.m. near the Clark Gate exit across from Fort Hood.

The Copperas Cove fire chief said the fire burned for more than two hours down the highway.

The fire spread onto Fort Hood and their crews took the lead on putting it out.

There is no word on what caused the fire.