New Mexico authorities say multiple people have been killed in a commercial passenger bus crash along Interstate 40 on its way to Phoenix. Hospital officials said that 37 patients were received at the Gallup Indian Medical Center.

Of those patients, six were transferred to receive additional care.

Police said passengers were transported to a hospital and a phone number was set up for family members seeking more information about people who were aboard the bus.

The wreckage included a Greyhound bus with front-end damage and a semi-truck that was on its side and with its cargo strewn across the highway and the median.

Greyhound says the bus was heading from Albuquerque to Phoenix and there were 49 passengers on board.

Spokeswoman Crystal Booker says it's unclear what caused the crash.

The crash forced the closure of the westbound lanes of the interstate and traffic was backing up as travelers were being diverted.

