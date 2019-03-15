CHINA SPRING, Texas — Multiple fire departments are responding to a structure fire at a duplex at the intersection of Utah Street and Spring Berry Lane in China Spring, Texas.

According to a Twitter post by the Waco Fire Department, officials are assisting the China Spring Volunteer Fire Department, in addition to the Speegleville and Valley Mills volunteer fire departments.

Neighbors to the duplex said they heard people calling for help, in addition to dogs barking around 2:30 a.m., and could see car on fire and flames coming from the structure.

We will bring you more information when it becomes available.