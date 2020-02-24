RIESEL, Texas — McLennan County Sheriff's deputies are calling the death of a 55-year-old man a "brutal murder", saying he was shot twice during what appeared to be a home robbery gone wrong.

The victim has been identified as Athuro Almaraz. His body was found at a home on the 7500 block of East Highway 6 during a welfare check Sunday evening around 5:00 pm.

Almaraz was last seen alive on Thursday, deputies say. Investigators are interviewing co-workers and friends and asking anyone with information to contact the Sheriff's Department.

