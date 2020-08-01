Killeen Police have arrested the suspect in a December homicide case. 24-year-old Isaac Terrell Boston was arrested for Murder on Jan. 7 and was given a bond of $1,000,000.

Police say Boston was the man responsible for the shooting death of 29-year-old Steven Guiles. Guiles was found in the 800 block of College Street on the morning of Dec. 30 after officers were called to the scene of a shooting. Guiles was unresponsive and later pronounced dead.

Shooting leaves one man dead in Killeen

Man arrested after barricading himself inside room at Executive Inn in Killeen

Killeen councilman working to organize community watch groups after uptick in crime