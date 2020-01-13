ALVIN, Texas — Down in Alvin, it's the talk of the town.

"It was like boom," said one Alvin resident. "We both jumped up and said what was that. It wasn't someone knocking on the door. Our whole house shook."

The loud boom was unlike anything the Alvin residents had heard before. But the story gets a bit more bizarre. It wasn't just Alvin. The KHOU 11 newsroom was flooded with reports of the same loud boom all across the viewing area.

"I still wonder what it was," said another Alvin resident.

KHOU 11 News reached out to the Pearland Police Department, League City Police Department, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Alvin police, the Galveston County Sheriff's Office, Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office and Brazoria County Sheriff's Office and no one has determined exactly what the boom was.

Multiple agencies confirm they received numerous calls from people who heard and felt the same thing.

The mystery still remains. It's still unclear what the boom actually was.

KHOU has also reached out to NASA for a possible explanation but has not heard back.

