MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Texas — The woman seen in a disturbing video ringing a stranger's doorbell in Montgomery County has been identified and deputies say she is the victim of domestic violence.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, the woman's boyfriend was found dead Tuesday morning with what appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. There had been reports the man made "suicidal comments" before deputies were called for a welfare check.

Deputies arrived at the home in the Sunrise Ranch subdivision around 11 a.m. Tuesday. The woman seen in the video over the weekend, whose identity deputies say has been confirmed, was not on scene when they arrived.

She is safe and with family as the investigation continues, according to the sheriff's office.

"The female that we have all been looking for has been identified and is safe.," Lt. Scott Spencer said in a news release. "She is currently outside Montgomery County and our investigators will be meeting with her to continue the investigation."

Spencer said during a news conference the boyfriend left a suicide note that helped authorities identify the woman.

Due to her status as a domestic violence vitim, authorities are not releasing her identity.

It is still unclear why she was ringing doorbells but detectives are working to interview the woman, who they believe to be from the Dallas area.

