HOUSTON — NASA's cybersecurity team is trying to figure out how someone hacked one of their servers and how much information they accessed.

A letter to employees Tuesday warned their personal information, including social security numbers, may have been stolen. Former employees from July 2006 to October 2018 may also have been affected.

The data breach happened in October. It's not clear why employees weren't notified sooner.

"The ongoing investigation is a top agency priority, with senior leadership actively involved," the letter to employees said. "NASA does not believe that any Agency missions were jeopardized by the cyber incidents."

Those affected will be offered identity protection services.

In a statement, NASA said it is reviewing its processes and procedures to ensure the latest security practices are followed throughout the agency.

