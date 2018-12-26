11 endangered bucket-list destinations Big Sur, California: The extreme and somewhat unforgiving geographical conditions of Big Sur are also what makes it so breathtaking. The area has always been prone to heavy rainfall and landslides, but as climate change worsens, so do these natural catastrophes. To the dismay of lovers of dramatic landscapes and bohemian history, the scenic drive through Big Sur might not be possible in the future. Venice, Italy: The unfortunate poster child for overtourism, Venice struggles with pollution, overcrowding and the mass exodus of its locals. It’s also slowly sinking. Fast and convenient water taxis are often the preferred mode of transportation for tourists in the city, but it’s these same water taxis that contribute to many of the issues facing this historic city. Moto Ondoso, or wake pollution, is an issue distinct to Venice in which waves corrode the city’s structure and put it at risk of sinking. Antarctica: Though one of the most remote places on earth, Antarctica is on the front lines of the effects of climate change. Ice is melting at an alarming rate, and overfishing of krill threatens the region’s entire food chain. The Florida Everglades: Nicknamed the “River of Grass,” the Florida Everglades is a unique and largely underappreciated ecosystem. Having already lost almost 9 of its 11 million acres, the Everglades is officially the most endangered national park in the United States. Machu Picchu, Peru: Machu Picchu survived the fall of the Inca Empire, but it might not survive tourists. After earning a well-deserved place as one of the New Seven Wonders of the World, the breathtaking archeological site continues to see an extreme surge in tourism. The groups that arrive en masse are not always at their best — leaving trash behind on the Inca Trail and even vandalizing stones. One detrimental behavior that even conscious travelers often engage in is not respecting marked trails. Stepping over the ugly rope seems harmless and gets you a better Instagram picture, but when millions of people do it, the effect is substantial. Great Barrier Reef, Australia: Teeming with biodiversity, beauty and "Finding Nemo" references, the Great Barrier Reef is one of the most impressive natural wonders of the world. Sadly, climate change and irresponsible tourism have placed a strain on this natural wonder. About half of the reef is estimated to have died since 2016. The Great Wall of China: One of ancient humanity’s greatest accomplishments is endangered, in part, because people won’t stop tearing it apart. Whether to build other structures or to sell bits and pieces as souvenirs, locals are stealing parts of the wall and tourists are more than happy to buy them. The situation is so dire that almost a third of the wall built during the Ming Dynasty is gone. The Alps: Global warming strikes yet again, and this time the victims are the iconic ice caps of the Alps. With rising temperatures, ice throughout this European mountain range is melting. Since many towns around the Alps depend economically on winter sport tourism, they are resorting to covering the snow with blankets and overusing snowmaking machines. The problem is that these machines contribute to global warming, and trap the towns in a vicious cycle of trying to preserve their livelihood in a way that contributes to its destruction. The Galapagos: If you visit the Galapagos today, you’ll still be able to see around 95 percent of the species Charles Darwin saw. However, scientists warn that if tourism continues to grow at its current rate, that might not be the case for long. Borneo, Malaysia and Indonesia: While in Borneo, you’ll probably want to take in the beaches, hike Mount Kinabalu and trek through the forest. In the past 30 years, the Bornean forest has been reduced by a third due to legal and illegal logging and palm oil plantations. The good news is that this is one example where visiting this endangered natural habitat can actually help the situation. The Amazon: Spanning nine countries, the Amazon rainforest contains unimaginable biodiversity and hundreds of indigenous communities. But massive deforestation in the name of cattle ranching and mining is assailing the “lungs of the world,” threatening not just the Amazon but the health of the planet as a whole.

Climate change and overtourism make daily headlines now and are stark reminders that some of the most beautiful places in the world are at risk of disappearing. For many travelers, the natural response to this is “last-chance tourism,” or a rush to see endangered places while they’re still here.

But before writing obituaries for these endangered destinations, consider instead taking actionable steps before and during your trip to keep them from disappearing. Here are 11 at-risk destinations and what you can do to help preserve them.

Great Barrier Reef, Australia

Teeming with biodiversity, beauty and "Finding Nemo" references, the Great Barrier Reef is one of the most impressive natural wonders of the world. Sadly, climate change and irresponsible tourism have placed a strain on this natural wonder. About half of the reef is estimated to have died since 2016.

What you can do to help: Switch to reef-safe, oxybenzone-free sun care products.

Where to stay: Lady Elliot Island Eco Resort is secluded, peaceful and on its way to being 100 percent sustainable by 2020.

Venice, Italy

The unfortunate poster child for overtourism, Venice struggles with pollution, overcrowding and the mass exodus of its locals. It’s also slowly sinking. Fast and convenient water taxis are often the preferred mode of transportation for tourists in the city, but it’s these same water taxis that contribute to many of the issues facing this historic city. Moto Ondoso, or wake pollution, is an issue distinct to Venice in which waves corrode the city’s structure and put it at risk of sinking.

Beautiful photos of Venice's Piazza San Marco Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy. Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy. Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy. Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy. Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy. Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy. Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy. Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy. Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy. Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy. Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy. Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy. Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy. Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy. Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy. Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy. Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy. Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy. Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy. Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy. Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy. Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy. Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy. Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy. Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy. Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy. Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy. Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy. Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy. Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy. Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy. Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy. Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy. Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy. Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy. Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy. Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy. Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy. Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy. Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy. Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy. Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy. Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy. Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy. Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy. Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy. Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy. Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy. Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy. Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy. Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy. Piazza San Marco in Venice, Italy.

What you can do to help: Go the scenic route and walk or enjoy a gondola ride instead.

Where to stay: Formerly a monastery, the 500-year-old Santa Chiara Hotel lets you experience the city like it was before the giant cruise ships came.

Machu Picchu, Peru

Machu Picchu survived the fall of the Inca Empire, but it might not survive tourists. After earning a well-deserved place as one of the New Seven Wonders of the World, the breathtaking archeological site continues to see an extreme surge in tourism. The groups that arrive en masse are not always at their best — leaving trash behind on the Inca Trail and even vandalizing stones. One detrimental behavior that even conscious travelers often engage in is not respecting marked trails. Stepping over the ugly rope seems harmless and gets you a better Instagram picture, but when millions of people do it, the effect is substantial.

Photos: Mysterious Machu Picchu Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru. Machu Picchu in Peru.

What you can do to help: Stay within the marked paths to help preserve this wonderful UNESCO World Heritage Site. Or, consider visiting one of the similar but lesser-known “lost” Inca cities like Choquequirao instead.

Where to stay: An upscale ecological retreat far from the noise of Aguas Calientes and the commercialization of Cuzco, explora Valle Sagrado is committed to responsible tourism across the Sacred Valley and to Machu Picchu itself.

The Florida Everglades

Nicknamed the “River of Grass,” the Florida Everglades is a unique and largely underappreciated ecosystem. Having already lost almost 9 of its 11 million acres, the Everglades is officially the most endangered national park in the United States.

What you can do to help: The most eco-friendly way to see the Everglades is a walk through the swamp. (Yes, a walk.) Photographer Clyde Butcher offers guided swamp walks that will have you wading waist-deep in the water. If you’re not ready to get so close to nature, a minimal-impact airboat tour might be your best bet.

Where to stay: The locally owned Ivey House is a stone’s throw away from the Everglades’ wilderness

The Amazon

Spanning nine countries, the Amazon rainforest contains unimaginable biodiversity and hundreds of indigenous communities. But massive deforestation in the name of cattle ranching and mining is assailing the “lungs of the world,” threatening not just the Amazon but the health of the planet as a whole.

What you can do to help: When you visit the Amazon, choose a tour company that supports local communities most directly affected by the deforestation. Gondwana Ecotours, for example, works with indigenous communities to help them preserve their autonomy and customs. It also offers a carbon offset program for your flight to Ecuador.

Where to stay: Enjoy comfort in the heart of the jungle at Kapawi Ecolodge.

Antarctica

Though one of the most remote places on earth, Antarctica is on the front lines of the effects of climate change. Ice is melting at an alarming rate, and overfishing of krill threatens the region’s entire food chain.

All aboard for Antarctica, with icebergs, penguins, whales and seals Guests aboard the M/V Ortelius take pictures of a passing iceberg from the ship's deck. Gentoo penguins are distinguished by their orange-red beaks. A lone chinstrap penguin sits atop an iceberg in Antarctica. A curious crab eater seal looks up at a passing ship from an Antarctic iceberg. Icebergs and glaciers as seen through a cutout in the decking of the M/V Ortelius off Antarctica. Guests aboard the M/V Ortelius stand on the bow as the ice-strengthened ship plows through icy Antarctic waters. The wrecked tugboat St. Christopher, formerly known as the HMS Justice, sits grounded on a gravel bar in Ushuaia, Tierra del Fuego, Argentina. The much-photographed tug is a reminder of the strong storms that can sweep the nearby Drake Passage and Beagle Channel. An Instagram-ready sign welcomes visitors to Ushuaia, Tierra del Fuego, Argentina, the jumping-off point for most Antarctic expeditions. The snowcapped peaks of Chile's Parque Nacional Alberto de Agostini loom over the Beagle Channel, as seen from Argentina's Tierra del Fuego National Park. A hawk soars above a gravel beach on the Beagle Channel near Ushuaia, Tierra del Fuego, Argentina. A humpback whale surfaces vertically above the water of the Drake Passage near Antarctica. A massive iceberg floats across the Drake Passage during a rare sun day near Antarctica. During the Antarctic summer, the sun sets for only a few hours each day, even less as you go closer to the South Pole. Dwarfed by the landscape, an expedition member in an inflatable boat known as a zodiac cruises among icebergs on the Antarctic peninsula. While much of Antarctica is covered in glaciers and snowfields, the continent is actually very rocky and rugged, especially along the Antarctic peninsula. An oncoming Antarctic storm clouds the horizon as seen from the deck of the M/V Ortelius, an ice-strengthened ship that cruises the waters of both poles. An Antarctic expedition member cruises the icy waters of the Southern Ocean. Surrounded by blue-tinged icebergs, a group of passengers from the M/V Ortelius take a zodiac trip through icy Antarctic waters. A colony of chinstrap penguins maneuvers around a snowfield in Antarctica. While much of Antarctica is covered in glaciers and snowfields, the continent is actually very rocky and rugged, especially along the Antarctic peninsula. An expedition guide in Antarctica shows off the different kinds of ice floating in the Southern Ocean. The ice on the left has more air bubbles, while the ice on the right contains less air, indicating it was initially part of a glacier. A gentoo penguin waddles along the Antarctic shore. Icebergs floating off Antarctica are often a surprising shade of blue, caused by the lack of air inside the ice and the deep water beneath them. A gentoo penguin contemplates jumping into the icy Antarctic waters. A gentoo penguin navigates the icy waters off Antarctica. A blue-eyed shag with a mouthful of nesting material it snagged from the ocean bottom flies toward the rocky shore of Antarctica. Humpback whales navigate the icy waters off Antarctica. Humpback whales navigate the icy waters off Antarctica. Each whale's tale is unique, like a person's fingerprint, and can be used to identify the individual. The surprisingly blue cast to this ice is caused by a lack of air trapped inside the glacier, which causes blue light to be trapped inside. The surprisingly blue cast to this ice is caused by a lack of air trapped inside the glacier, which causes blue light to be trapped inside. Only a small percentage of an iceberg is visible above water; the rest is below the surface. Hundreds of penguins huddle among the rocks of a Chilean Antarctic research base. Hundreds of penguins huddle around a Chilean Antarctic research base, including the facility's boathouse, or "casa de botes." Penguins stand on the snow near a Chilean Antarctic research base. A pair of gentoo penguins stand on an iceberg floating in Antarctic waters. A lone chinstrap penguin sits atop an iceberg in Antarctica. These diagonal lines are caused by tiny gas bubbles leaching out of the slowly melting ice while it was underwater, carving ever-deepening grooves. A collapsing glacier towers over Antarctic waters. A Chilean supply helicopter flies over Antarctic waters after visiting a research station. A guest aboard the M/V Ortelius takes a picture of a passing iceberg from the ship's deck. These diagonal lines are caused by tiny gas bubbles leaching out of the slowly melting ice while it was underwater, carving ever-deepening grooves. These tiny dots on a white slope are three groups of climbers hiking to the stop of a snowfield in Antarctica during a trip from the M/V Ortelius. The ice-strengthened boat M/V Ortelius sits amidst icebergs and dramatic clouds in Antarctica. The ice-strengthened boat M/V Ortelius sits amidst icebergs and dramatic clouds in Antarctica. A gentoo penguin walks along the snow at the Argentinian Antarctic research base Base Brown. A gentoo penguin walks along the snow at the Argentinian Antarctic research base Base Brown. Gentoo penguins waddle across the snow at the Argentinian Antarctic research base Base Brown. Gentoo penguins waddle across the snow at the Argentinian Antarctic research base Base Brown. Deep snow nearly covers the sign at the Argentinian Antarctic research base Base Brown. A gentoo penguin slides down a snowy slope at the Argentinian Antarctic research base Base Brown. A gentoo penguin slides down a snowy slope at the Argentinian Antarctic research base Base Brown. A pair of snowy sheathbills sit atop a sign at the Argentinian Antarctic research base Base Brown. An Antarctic cruise boat is dwarfed by the glaciers hanging off the rocky shore. Waves splash and slowly carve the underside of this Antarctic iceberg. While ice covers much of Antarctica, the continent has many large mountains. An avalanche cascades down a mountainside near the water's edge in Antarctica. A humpback whale flips its tail before diving beneath the Antarctic waters. Sharp mountains loom over the Antarctic landscape. A curious crab eater seal looks up at a passing ship from an Antarctic iceberg. A curious crab eater seal looks up at a passing ship from an Antarctic iceberg. A curious crab eater seal looks up at a passing ship from an Antarctic iceberg. A crab eater seal yawns at a passing ship from an Antarctic iceberg. Crab eater seals laze in the afternoon sunshine on an iceberg near Antarctica. A pair of curious crab eater seals watch a ship pass by as they bask in the afternoon sun on an Antarctic iceberg. A curious crab eater seal looks up at a passing ship from an Antarctic iceberg. A group of crab eater seals basks in the afternoon sunlight on an iceberg near Antarctica. A pair of penguins show off "porpoising," a style of swimming where they duck beneath and then pop above the water, allowing the flightless birds to travel faster than swimming alone. A group of crab eater seals basks in the afternoon sunlight on an iceberg near Antarctica. A pair of crab eater seals laze on an Antarctic iceberg. A skua flies over ice-filled Antarctic waters. A group of gentoo penguins hangs out on an iceberg in Antarctica. A crab eater seal lounges on an Antarctic iceberg. A pair of penguins "porpoise" swim through Antarctic waters. A pair of penguins "porpoise" swim through Antarctic waters. A crab eater seal prepares to slide beneath the icy Antarctic waters. The brownish coloring of the nearby ice is actually microscopic plant life and algae that forms on the underside of icebergs and ice sheets. Deep blue skies stand in contrast to the dark water and blue-white glaciers in Antarctica. Snow and ice create patterns atop Antarctic waters. A kayaker paddles through Antarctic waters. Kayakers paddle through Antarctic waters during an excursion from the M/V Ortelius. Dwarfed by the landscape, a cruise ship sits nearly hidden at the meeting of glacier and ocean in Antarctica. A humpback whale shows its tale as it dives below Antarctic waters. A pair of AdŽlie penguins sit on an iceberg near Antarctica. The wreckage of the whaling ship Gouvernoren, which burned down in 1916 at Enterprise Island in Wilhelmina Bay in Antarctica. Whaling was once a major industry in Antarctic waters, but animals living there are now largely protected. A zodiac boat full of Antarctic tourists cruises past a glacier in Antarctica, where the official population is zero. This photo of an iceberg shows how water shapes the ice as it floats in the ocean. The blue parts have been submerged, while the white part was until recently sitting above water but rotated 90 degrees counterclockwise, coated in fresh snow. A gentoo and chinstrap penguin stand on rocks in Antarctica, watched over by a second gentoo.

What you can do to help: You should endeavor to have as little impact as possible when you visit, and one of the best ways to do this is to go cozy rather than big when choosing a cruise ship. Smaller ships have a smaller carbon footprint and produce less waste; they also allow you more time on land, since only 100 people are allowed on shore at any given time. On bigger ships, you’ll have to wait your turn.

Where to stay: Though you’ll spend most of your nights onboard, One Ocean offers on-shore camping options for travelers. They also use their vessels to help conduct scientific research.

Borneo, Malaysia and Indonesia

While in Borneo, you’ll probably want to take in the beaches, hike Mount Kinabalu and trek through the forest. In the past 30 years, the Bornean forest has been reduced by a third due to legal and illegal logging and palm oil plantations. The good news is that this is one example where visiting this endangered natural habitat can actually help the situation.

What you can do to help: Activists argue that spending money on park fees and sustainable tours will convince the government that preserving the forest is good for business, prompting leadership to support conservation efforts rather than the exploitation of the forest.

Where to stay: Borneo Rainforest Lodge provides a five-star eco experience right in the middle of the rainforest.

Big Sur, California

The extreme and somewhat unforgiving geographical conditions of Big Sur are also what makes it so breathtaking. The area has always been prone to heavy rainfall and landslides, but as climate change worsens, so do these natural catastrophes. To the dismay of lovers of dramatic landscapes and bohemian history, the scenic drive through Big Sur might not be possible in the future.

More: Crisis-management lessons learned from California's Highway 1

What you can do to help: Rent a hybrid or electric car for your road trip. The impact might seem miniscule, but if every one of the 5 million annual visitors who pass through Big Sur did this, it’d be anything but.

Where to stay: Get scenic ocean and mountain views at the locally owned Post Ranch Inn.