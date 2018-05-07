13 swimsuits with a cult following on Amazon—and if they're worth it

There’s a lot of things you can buy off Amazon for your next vacation: toiletries, sunglasses, and even snacks to bring with you. But have you ever considered purchasing your swimsuit there? Although the shockingly low prices and bad reviews (despite high ratings) of many options can seem a little sketchy, there are still a number of great bathing suits available for both women and men on Amazon.

Shopping for a swimsuit is hard enough on its own, so it's not hard to believe that buying them online only proves to be more difficult. Thankfully, thousands of Amazon customers have reviewed and rated their favorite swimsuits and some even posted photos, so you can check out how the garment looks on a real person. The best part? You don’t even have to set foot in a store to get your swimsuit of the summer.

We dug through Amazon's countless listings to find the 13 best cult-favorite swimsuits for both men and women.

1. A high-waisted retro bathing suit

COCOSHIP Retro High Waist Bikini

COCOSHIP

With plenty of fun colors and patterns to choose from, this swimsuit from Cocoship will be a winner at your next pool party. Reviewers absolutely love the fit but recommend ordering it in a size larger, as many say it does run small.

Reviews: 1,447

Average Rating: 4.3

Get the COCOSHIP Retro High Waist Bikini for $26.99

2. A two-piece with added details

Tempt Me Two Piece With Print Cut Out Bottoms

Tempt Me

This bathing suit has a ruffled top and cut-out bottoms that add an extra flair for your next vacation Instagram. According to reviews, it’s true to size and has high-quality stitching.

Reviews: 1,274

Average Rating: 4.3

Get the Tempt Me Two Piece With Print Cut Out Bottoms starting at $16.99

3. A crocheted one piece

Lookbook Store Women's Crochet Lace Halter Swimsuit

Lookbook Store

Show a little more skin in your one-piece swimsuit with the added detail of crocheted cutouts. Reviewers love the on-trend style, but they also recommend ordering a size down as it runs a bit large.

Reviews: 2,259

Average Rating: 4.0

Get the Lookbook Store Women's Crochet Lace Halter Swimsuit starting at $19.99

4. A high-waisted swimsuit in tons of patterns

Aixy Women Vintage Swimsuits

Aixy

People love this bikini because the top is supportive and the rouched style of the high-waisted bottoms gives it a vintage vibe. Plus, there are plenty of adorable patterns and colors that make it easy to find one you can't live without. One of our editors purchased one recently and loves the quality of the material. And she said it was very true to size, which is always a plus.

Reviews: 1,064

Average Rating: 4.0

Get the Aixy Women Vintage Swimsuits starting at $9.99

5. Simple swim trunks for men

Kanu Surf Men's Barracuda Swim Trunk

Kanu

These swim trunks by Kanu Surf are great for those times you just want a basic suit. And there are a variety of solid colors to choose from. Keep in mind that some reviewers did experience an issue with the liner after an active day at the beach, but if you're less active on your vacations, these $12 trunks could be just right.

Reviews: 3,657

Average Rating: 4.4

Get the Kanu Surf Men's Barracuda Swim Trunk starting at $11.95

6. Swim trunks that double as athletic shorts

Speedo Surf Runner Volley Swim Trunks

Speedo

Whether you like running on the beach or playing a pickup game of beach volleyball, these trunks have a classic short look that makes it easier to move. With a full mesh liner and breathable material, it’s easy to go from running around on the beach to splashing in the water.

Reviews: 1,417

Average Rating: 4.4

Get the Speedo Surf Runner Volley Swim Trunks starting at $18

7. A retro-styled one piece

COCOSHIP Retro One Piece Backless Swimsuit

COCOSHIP

Available in plenty of unique patterns, this pinup-style suit is a great way to update your typical one-piece. Even though it seems to be more open in the front, reviewers said the style has no problem keeping “the girls” in.

Reviews: 2,001

Average Rating: 4.2

Get the COCOSHIP Retro One Piece Backless Swimsuit for $24.99

8. A halter bikini for the beach

zeraca Women's Halter Racerback Bikini

zeraca

When you’re swimming in the ocean, you don’t want to worry about your top falling off when a wave crashes into you. This halter-style bikini will keep everything in place. And reviewers say it looks even better than it does in the photos.

Reviews: 1,059

Average Rating: 4.3

Get the zeraca Women's Halter Racerback Bikini starting at $22.55

9. Basic watershorts for the beach

Speedo Men's Marina Core Basic Watershorts

Speedo

These simply designed swim trunks from Speedo are lightweight and will dry quickly. Reviewers claim that they're snug enough to not fall off in the water, but also won’t cause chafing.

Reviews: 1,487

Average Rating: 4.5

Get the Speedo Men's Marina Core Basic Watershorts starting at $24.95

10. A classic one piece

Dixperfect Women's Retro One Piece Swimwear

Dixperfect

A high-cut, low-back one-piece is the essence of the '80s—a decade that's making a major comeback right now. These bathing suits are simple and only come in solid colors, but still manage to make a big statement.

Reviews: 1,466

Average Rating: 4.2

Get the Dixperfect Women's Retro One Piece Swimwear starting at $19.99

11. A tasteful tankini

Dokotoo Women’s Double Up Tankini

Dokotoo

This swimsuit is perfect for those times when you know you’ll be running around with the kids or need to dress a little more conservatively. The flowing layer of this tankini offers a touch of style while keeping you covered up.

Reviews: 2,771

Average Rating: 4.1

Get the Dokotoo Women’s Double Up Tankini starting at $19.99

12. Swim trunks that stretch a little

No you're not seeing double. We promise these are different than #5.

Kanu

While some swim trunks can feel a little tight and constrictive, reviewers love how this pair lets you breathe thanks to the elastic waist. There are several solid color options for every style.

Reviews: 1,080

Average Rating: 4.1

Get the Kanu Surf Men's Havana Elastic Waist Swim Trunk starting at $8.95

13. A swimsuit that doubles as a sundress

COCOPEAR Women's Elegant Crossover One Piece Swimdress

COCOPEAR

If you’ve ever wanted a dress you could go swimming in or a swimsuit you can wear around town, this is the one for you. Reviewers love this swimsuit because it covers a decent amount of skin, is supportive, and accentuates an hourglass figure.

Reviews: 1,286

Average Rating: 4.1

Get the COCOPEAR Women's Elegant Crossover One Piece Swimdress for $29.99

