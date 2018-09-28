Kennedy International Airport, New York

New York and New Jersey airport workers are getting the wage approval they've been waiting years for.

The Port Authority Board of Commissioners announced Thursday the unanimous decision to adopt an expanded minimum wage policy for workers at JFK International, LaGuardia and Newark Liberty International airports.

This policy is said to bring the wages of thousands of workers, approximately 40,000, to $19 per hour by 2023.

Beginning Nov. 1, 2018, there will also be a $2 per hour increase for workers at Newark in an effort to align the wages of workers at all three airports. The rest of the increases will be phased out over the next five years.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said this decision shows the state stands with workers.

“This campaign is about respect and paying a fair living wage for honest work in an industry that depends on its employees to safely operate some of the most important public facilities in our nation – our airports," he said.

