Christmas is a week away, which means we're in the final stretch to get those last-minute presents, especially for the people you sort of forgot about. I mean, how awkward would it be if your roommate, coworker, or acquaintance got you a gift and you had to open it while they sit there empty-handed? Very.

Thankfully, you don't have to spend too much to get something anyone would enjoy. Everything on this list is under $20 and filled with some our our favorite, personally tested products as well as some of the more popular products on the market.

1. The car mount they didn't know they needed

Anyone with a car needs this phone mount.

WizGear

Many of us use our phones for navigation. So your friends and loved ones aren't constantly looking away from the road to get directions, give them the gift of safety with a super handy car mount. This little gadget from WizGear is magnetic and doesn't take up too much space in the car. You simply mount it to any smooth surface and then put the corresponding magnet sticker on a phone case. It will be a lifesaver all year long.

Get the WizGear Dashboard Magnetic Car Mount on Amazon for $6.99

2. A fun party game for everyone

Mix up game night.

PlayMonster

Party games always make a good gift. We've all done Apples to Apples, Cards Against Humanity, and What Do You Meme, so why not mix things up with 5 Second Rule? It's a great pick for all ages (they suggest 10 and up)! The game is pretty simple: Each person is given a category and has five seconds to name three things in it. It’s fun, addicting, and perfect for groups.

Get the Playmonster Patch 5 Second Rule Game on Amazon for $11.44

3. A journal with a few guidelines

Give the gift of creativity.

Perigee Trade

Journaling is a great stress reliever and a way to record down memories. But it can be hard to think about what exactly to write. Wreck This Journal is so popular because it's filled with a variety of fun activities and odd questions that will get the creative juices flowing. It's a great gift for anyone who needs to unwind.

Get Wreck This Journal Everywhere on Amazon for $9

4. PopSockets for the phone obsessed

Something anyone with a phone will appreciate.

PopSocket

Phones seem to keep getting bigger and bigger (I'm looking at you, iPhone XR), meaning they're more difficult to hold. PopSockets have been popular for a couple years now because they serve two great purposes: they make it easier to hold your phone and serve as a stand when you watch videos. Plus, they come in loads of fun designs and colors and fold down flat so your phone still fits in your pocket. They make great stocking stuffers or fun gifts for your coworkers.

Get a PopSocket on Amazon starting at $8.37

5. The best notebook for bullet journaling

Bullet journalers will agree this is the best notebook.

Reviewed

Bullet journaling has become the fun, Instagrammable way to keep your schedule and track other various goals. Hardcore journalers will tell you that the Leuchtturm Hardcover Notebook is the best for bullet journaling. In fact, it has a 4.5 rating on Amazon with more than 2,200 reviews—so you really can't go wrong gifting it to the creative soul in your life. Go above and beyond by pairing it with some fun gel pens for the ultimate bullet journal starter kit.

Get the Leuchtturm Hardcover Bullet Journal on Amazon for $19.95

6. An essential oil diffuser to chill out

Because who doesn't like a good smelling home?

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

We all love candles, but unfortunately, you can't burn them all the time without potentially risking setting a fire. Thankfully, essential oil diffusers exist, so you can get sweet scents throughout the day without unplugging them. The best diffuser we've ever tested is under $20, so you can give the gift of scented bliss without spending too much. We love this diffuser for its colorful glow, large water tank, and locking top cover, which makes it easy to move it from room to room without spilling water.

Get the InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser on Amazon for $15.99

7. New brews for the coffee lover

Any coffee lover will love getting this on their doorstep.

MistoBox

Any true coffee lover can be picky about where they get their beans from—as they should be. So what's a better gift than a monthly, quality coffee subscription? After testing seven different coffee subscription services, MistoBox remained our favorite. It's fast, efficient, and delivers some dang good tasting coffee that your caffeine addict will appreciate. Plus, it was even featured on an episode of Shark Tank (spoiler: they got a deal).

Get a 1-Month Gift Subscription to MistoBox for $20

8. An iced coffee maker for cold brew all year 'round

It's never too cold for cold brew.

Takeya

You probably have that friend who will always drink their coffee cold, no matter what the temperature is outside. Give them the gift of easy, at-home coffee with a top-quality cold brew maker. This one from Takeya is the best cold brew coffee maker we've ever tested and it's less than $20. It's easy to use and brews a full quart of concentrated cold brew coffee that can last the week if your loved one doesn't guzzle it all down right away.

Get the Takeya Cold Brew Coffee Maker on Amazon for $19.99

9. Straws for the Earth-conscious sipper

Sustainable and stylish.

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Reusable straws are having quite the moment right now. When people started talking about banning disposable ones, a cry for change was heard across the country. But whether your recipient is eco-conscious or just loves a nice cocktail, I think we can agree metal reusable straws are both stylish and sustainable. These are our favorite affordable reusable straws, and they come with a pipe cleaner so there's no struggle to get them clean.

Get a SipWell Stainless Steel Drinking Straw 4-Pack on Amazon for $6.89

10. A spiralizer that's perfect for zoodles

Making zoodles has never been easier.

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

I love zoodles. There, I said it. They honestly taste great with any pasta sauce, and they're a great way to reach your health goals in 2019. Any health-conscious recipient would love a spiralizer, and the best spiralizer we've ever tested is only $10. It's called the Veggetti (a name I seriously hate), but it works super well and it's quite portable, so they can keep zoodling wherever they go.

Get the Veggetti Vegetable Spiralizer on Amazon for $9.99

11. The best lipstick for any diva

The best liquid lipstick costs less than $5.

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

Liquid lipstick makes a great stocking stuffer or gift for any glam diva out there. After testing some of the best liquid lipstick out there, the $5 Wet 'n Wild beat out the competition by a large margin (yes, even outperforming Kylie's ever-popular lip kits). It stayed on the longest, was easy to wash off, and didn’t leave marks anywhere. Plus, at this price, you might as well get them several colors or buy one for each of your friends.

Get Wet 'n Wild Liquid Lipstick on Amazon for $3.74

12. An eye mask for anyone stressed this holiday season

Sweet dreams at any time of day.

Reviewed / Jackson Ruckar

After the holidays, we're all going to need some extra shut-eye. To make it easier to catch up on a few zzz's, gift your particularly stressed friend, coworker, or parents the best eye mask money can buy. The Nidra Deep Rest eye mask has an adjustable velcro strap that keeps the mask secure, is super comfortable, and will leave you well rested—even if you're sleeping in the middle of the day.

Get the Nidra Deep Rest Eye Mask on Amazon for $11.95

13. Socks that everyone needs but never buys

Everyone needs a new pair of socks.

Loritta

Socks make the best gifts ever. Case in point: How often do you need socks? Always. How often do you buy socks? Probably not enough. Anyone would be happy to receive fuzzy socks, wool socks, heck even gym socks as a gift. You know they'll definitely use them and they'll think of you every time they put them on.

Get 5 Pairs of Wool Socks on Amazon for $18.99

14. Their favorite magazine subscription

Your recipient will always think of you when they open their mail.

Getty Images

Getting mail is always fun, especially when it's not bills or solicitations. Basically, it's only fun when you're getting Christmas cards or a magazine subscription, which makes for a great gift. As long as you pinpoint your recipient's interests, a magazine subscription is sure to be a hit. Food Network magazine is my go-to—who doesn't like food or getting advice from Ina Garten or Guy Fieri each month?

Get a 1-Year Subscription to Food Network Magazine on Amazon for $12

15. Slime that will keep kids of all ages busy

This gift is fun for everyone.

Ultimate Science

No matter what a child's age is, they all can agree slime is fun. If you know your kid likes playing with this trendy goop, you'll want to check out this slime kit. There are plenty of unique recipes included, so they can make everything from glow-in-the-dark to color-changing slime. This kit also includes everything you need to make the slime, like measuring cups, wooden sticks, and more all in one package that's impressively under $20.

Get the Ultimate Slime Kit DIY on Amazon for $18.97

16. A book of riddles and puzzles for the problem solver

This book has entertainment for hours.

Amazon

Let's admit it: We all love brain teasers. Some people like a challenging Sudoku puzzle and others prefer riddles and crosswords. It's always satisfying to crack the code or riddle, and you feel that much smarter when you do. A brain teaser book is perfect for keeping anyone’s mind sharp, killing time while traveling, or just unwinding at the end of the day.

Get the “Of Course!” Book of Brain Teasers on Amazon for $9.95

17. A stylish blanket scarf for traveling

This scarf is cozy and stylish.

Amazon

A blanket scarf automatically upgrades someone's style to (comfortable) diva. When you're all wrapped up, it screams "don't bother me." And these huge scarfs are also quite versatile when traveling. Blanket scarves can function as blanket, pillows, eye masks (in a pinch), or even a cushion for your back. This one is made of super-soft acrylic and is about half the size of a twin blanket, making it the perfect for anyone who likes feeling cozy and looking fabulous.

Get the Dimore Blanket Tartan Scarf on Amazon for $14.99

18. The cookbook by everyone’s favorite HGTV star

Fixer Upper fans will love this.

Magnolia

Recently, I was blessed enough to go to Waco, Texas, to check out Magnolia Market (and pick up a few gifts). Unfortunately, when I tried to eat at Magnolia Table, the wait was over three hours long. The next best thing I could do is cook something out of Joanna Gaines's cookbook Magnolia Table. Any Fixer Upper fan would love to have it in their collection, and it looks great as a coffee table book, too.

Get Magnolia Table: A Collection of Recipes for Gathering on Amazon for $17.99

19. A sleek travel mug for the coffee or tea lover

Carry coffee in style.

Contigo

Anyone who's constantly warming up with coffee or tea shouldn't be without a trusty coffee mug, especially when they're on the go. This one from Contigo is one of our favorite travel mugs because it kept our drinks hot up for to eight hours and it's basically spill-proof with its patented Autoseal technology. Plus, it comes in a variety of luxurious colors to match every style and personality—though the prices vary depending on the color you choose.

Get the Contigo Autoseal West Loop Travel Mug on Amazon starting at $9.99

20. A gift card when all else fails

You can't go wrong with a gift card.

Amazon

If you really don't know what to get someone, just send them a gift card. We think Amazon's your best bet since they sell literally everything, and you can get a card in virtually any denomination you want. You really can't go wrong with this gift idea. If you order a physical card before Dec. 18, it'll arrive by Christmas, but digital gift cards can be sent immediately.

Get an Amazon Gift Card on Amazon for $20

