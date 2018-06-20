U.S. restaurants on the World's 50 Best list New York City's Eleven Madison Park ranks No. 4 on The World's 50 Best Restaurants list and is Best in North America in 2018. The fine dining, American tasting menu restaurant from chef Daniel Humm debuted a redesign in 2017. 01 / 04 New York City's Eleven Madison Park ranks No. 4 on The World's 50 Best Restaurants list and is Best in North America in 2018. The fine dining, American tasting menu restaurant from chef Daniel Humm debuted a redesign in 2017. 01 / 04

More than 1,000 international restaurant industry experts voted and the results are in. The World's 50 Best Restaurants have been ranked.

Culinary superstars from five continents and 26 regions made their annual pilgrimage to the award's ceremony, this year in Bilbao, Spain. Last year's World's Best Restaurant winner, the New York restaurant Eleven Madison Park would not have a repeat performance, instead placing fourth with the consolation prize of Best in North America.

This year's crown belongs to the 2016 winner, Osteria Francescana in Modena, Italy. Under chef patron Massimo Bottura, the restaurant is known for its 10- and 12-course tasting menus of innovative Italian fare.

“We applaud all those involved in this list of inspiring restaurants, which is constantly redrawing and reflecting the global gastronomic map," said William Drew, group editor of The World's 50 Best Restaurants. "We are also thrilled to see Osteria Francescana return to the top spot in The World’s 50 Best Restaurants ranking this year.”

More: America's best restaurants, chefs celebrate 2018 James Beard Awards

Also placing in the top five are No. 2: El Celler de Can Roca in Girona, Spain; No. 3: Mirazur in Menton, France; and No. 5: Gaggan in Thailand, which won Best in Asia.

The United States has six restaurants on the list, second to only Spain, which boasts seven.

Here is the complete list:

1. Osteria Francescana (Modena, Italy), Best in Europe

2. El Celler de Can Roca (Girona, Spain)

3. Mirazur (Menton, France)

4. Eleven Madison Park (New York City), Best in North America

5. Gaggan (Bangkok), Best in Asia

6. Central (Lima, Peru), Best in South America

7. Maido (Lima, Peru)

8. Arpege (Paris, France)

9. Mugaritz (San Sebastian, Spain)

10. Asador Etxebarri (Axpe, Spain)

11. Quintonil (Mexico City, Mexico)

12. Blue Hill at Stone Barns (Pocantico Hills, New York)

13. Pujol (Mexico City, Mexico)

14. Steirereck (Vienna, Austria)

15. White Rabbit (Moscow, Russia)

16. Piazza Duomo (Alba, Italy)

17. Den (Tokyo, Japan), Highest Climber

18. Disfrutar (Barcelona, Spain), highest new entry

19. Geranium (Copenhagen)

20. Attica (Melboure, Australia)

21. Alain Ducasse au Plaza Athénée (Paris)

22. Narisawa (Tokyo)

23. Le Calandre (Rubano, Italy)

24. Ultraviolet by Paul Pairet (Shanghai)

25. Cosme (New York City)

26. Le Bernardin (New York City)

27. Boragó (Santiago, Chile)

28. Odette (Singapore), new entry

29. Alléno Paris au Pavillon Ledoyen (Paris)

30. D.O.M. (São Paulo, Brazil)

31. Arzak (San Sebastian, Spain)

32. Tickets (Barcelona, Spain)

33. The Clove Club (London)

34. Alinea (Chicago)

35. Maaemo (Oslo, Norway), new entry

36. Reale (Castel Di Sangro, Italy)

37. Restaurant Tim Raue (Berlin)

38. Lyle's (London), new entry

39. Astrid y Gastón (Lima, Peru)

40. Septime (Paris)

41. Nihonryori RyuGin (Tokyo)

42. The Ledbury (London)

43. Azurmendi (Larrabetzu, Spain), Sustainable Restaurant Award

44. Mikla (Istanbul, Turkey), new entry

45. Dinner by Heston Blumenthal (London)

46. Saison (San Francisco)

47. Schloss Schauenstein (Fürstenau, Switzlerand), new entry

48. Hiša Franko (Kobarid, Slovenia), new entry

49. Nahm (Bangkok, Thailand)

50. The Test Kitchen (Cape Town, South Africa), Best in Africa

2018 restaurant openings Fig + Farro opened in Minneapolis' Uptown district on January 24. 01 / 18 Fig + Farro opened in Minneapolis' Uptown district on January 24. 01 / 18

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com