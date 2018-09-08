Happy birthday, Kylie Jenner!
In honor of the 21-year-old's special day, we've rounded up 21 times her life was fancier than yours:
When she casually posed with her luxury cars
As if one wasn't already enough to make her look fancy, she decided to pose with two.
And again with more cars
And a killer, matching outfit to boot!
Two words: Private jet.
And we're struggling just to buy a plane ticket.
When she was chilling on a yacht.
Totally casual.
When her designer threads matched her designer baby stroller
Who doesn't walk their daughter around the block in a Fendi stroller?
When she showed off the closet of our dreams.
Which pretty much looks like a handbag store.
When she was a kid and still sporting Adidas tracksuits
She started the repping the fancy life young.
When she was on an actual billboard
Just a day in the life...
When she arrived at the Met Gala with Donatella Versace
Because even her squad is fancy.
When she was draped in more designer
Another Met Gala slayed.
When she was just hanging out with Jordyn Woods in a hot tub
Again, totally casual.
Home movies? More like a TV show
Read more about "Life of Kylie" here.
When a family portrait also doubles as a Calvin Klein campaign
No awkward family albums here!
When her Christmas tree was bigger than Santa’s
Go big or go home.
When a quick pic with her man was actually a GQ cover
Travis Scott talked about the Kardashian/Jenner "curse" in the interview, which clearly, he isn't worried about.
When she took a little beach vacay
How we all wish our Insta looked.
When she snapped a quick pic of her Birkin bag
Because, why not?
When baby clothes actually mean Gucci fits
And Burberry looks, for that matter
Too cute!
When she was matching her Bentley interiors
Burgundy babe.
When she was literally on the verge of becoming a billionaire
Can't relate.
