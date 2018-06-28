Nearly one-in-four Americans have no emergency savings, according to a report from consumer financial services site Bankrate.com.

401(k)s are great for saving for retirement. But they’re quirky. Even the most seasoned savers have questions. Here are seven that my firm’s 401(k) division gets asked regularly — and answers.

When can I enroll?

Depends on your employer. Some allow immediate enrollment. Others require a waiting period. The key is to enroll as soon as possible in order to get your money working. And if your employer doesn’t offer a 401(k), see my April 8 column on how to change that.

How often can I adjust my savings rate?

In a 401(k), your employer puts a certain percentage of your income into your account each pay period. Legally, you can adjust this percentage any time. As your career progresses and you get raises, it’s wise to boost your savings rate. Maybe start at 5 percent early in your career, jump to 10 percent when you’re established, and to 15 percent when closer to retirement.

Contributions are 'tax-deferred.' What does that mean?

You won’t skate past the IRS scot free, but 401(k)s carry tax benefits. In most 401(k)s, you contribute before taxes come out. This cuts the taxes you pay, so $100 saved reduces your take-home pay by less than $100. You don’t pay taxes on capital gains, interest or dividends, either. Instead, the IRS takes a slice later when you withdraw.

When can I withdraw funds?

401(k)’s tax-deferral has strings attached. After age 59½, you can withdraw money and pay ordinary income taxes. But if you’re younger, you’ll pay taxes plus a 10 percent early withdrawal penalty. Costly! Never withdraw funds early. Some younger folks opt for 401(k) loans, which let you take $50,000 or 50 percent of total savings — whichever is lower. The loan is tax-free so long as you pay yourself back, with interest.

How much can I save?

Depends on your age. For 2018, if you’re under 50, your contribution limit is $18,500 per year. Folks over age 50 get special “catch-up” contributions of $6,000 annually, bringing their total limit to $24,500.

What if I want to save more?

Depending on your income level, you may also be able to save in a traditional or Roth Individual Retirement Account (IRA). Traditional IRAs are often tax-deferred, like most 401(k)s. Roth IRAs are funded with after-tax income. Like traditional IRAs, they grow tax-free. But unlike these, Roth IRA withdrawals are also tax-free. (Roth 401(k)s exist too, although they are newer and relatively rare.)

For 2018, contribution limits for a traditional IRA are $5,500 for people under age 50 and $6,500 for folks 50 or higher, but higher-income folks generally won’t qualify for tax-deferral — consult your tax adviser for your details. Roth IRA contribution limits are the same, but here too, high earners aren’t eligible. This year, eligibility starts phasing out at $120,000 for singles and $189,000 for married joint-filers.

To save even more, you can always stash extra savings in a taxable brokerage account. But there are no tax benefits doing this, the biggest benefit of a 401(k). Still, saving is always good. And taxable saving is great if you might need to spend savings before age 59, avoiding those 401(k) early-withdrawal penalties.

What happens if I leave my current job?

If your account has over $5,000, you can keep the money in your current employer’s plan when you leave. If under $5,000, your employer can force you out. If so, they’d send a notice instructing you to “roll over” the money into a different retirement account. If you don’t comply, you’ll probably receive a check for your balance, less taxes and early-withdrawal penalties. Don’t let that happen.

Folks with larger account balances can also opt for a rollover, either to their new employer’s 401(k) plan or an IRA. This is handy so you don’t “orphan” your savings, a problem covered in my February 25 column.

Ken Fisher is the founder and executive chairman of Fisher Investments, author of 11 books, four of which were "New York Times" bestsellers, and is No. 200 on the Forbes 400 list of richest Americans. Follow him on Twitter @KennethLFisher

The views and opinions expressed in this column are the author’s and do not necessarily reflect those of USA TODAY.

