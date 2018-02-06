Scottsdale Police are investigating an incident near Hayden and Mountain View roads on June 2, 2018

Alden Woods/The Republic

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — A fatal shooting Saturday morning in this Phoenix suburb is connected to the murder of a forensic psychiatrist and two paralegals earlier this week, police said.

The Scottsdale Police Department is investigating this fourth homicide at an office building, Sgt. Ben Hoster said. The department spokesman did not provide additional information about the victim or a suspect.

The scene was secured with crime tape shortly before noon Saturday. The shooter remains at large.

Multiple police cruisers were parked outside of the office complex. Two cars were parked in the lot behind the tape.

► Jan. 18: Police tie 9 attacks to Phoenix serial-killing suspect

► May 2017: Phoenix serial shooter suspect eyed for months, documents show

► August 2016: Fear in Phoenix neighborhood visited by serial shooter

Scottsdale, a city of about 250,000 residents east of Phoenix, is known for its resorts, spas and golf courses. It had five homicides in all of 2017 and averaged four per year in the five years previous to that, according to the Uniform Crime Report it transmits to the FBI.

At about 2:15 p.m. Friday, Veleria Sharp, 48, of Chandler, and Laura Anderson, 49, of Mesa, were shot and killed at the law office of Burt, Feldman and Grenier in Scottsdale where both worked as paralegals.

A police sketch of the man suspected of killing Steven Pitt on May 31, 2018.

Phoenix Police Department

The law firm of Burt, Feldman and Grenier issued a statement of condolences Saturday:

Laura has worked with us as family for more than 10 years. Her intellect, passion and friendship has meant more to us than we can even begin to convey. She was more than a co-worker; she was a friend, a mother, grandmother, daughter and wife and gave all of herself to her family, her friends and her work.



Veleria was a treasured member of our work family. She brought joy, calmness, warmth and compassion to all that she did. She was a dedicated mother, wife and daughter. She and her family shared a deep passion for music and their faith.

On Thursday, forensic psychiatrist Steven Pitt was gunned down outside of his Scottsdale office, police said. Pitt had been a consultant on on a number of high-profile cases — including Phoenix's Baseline Killer serial shooter, who killed nine people between August 2005 and June 2006, and JonBenét Ramsey, who was found dead the day after Christmas in 1996.

Witnesses told police they heard a loud argument before Thursday's killing followed with gunshots, Phoenix Police Sgt. Vince Lewis said Friday. Pitt was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooter fled the area. Witnesses described the shooter as an adult male, bald and wearing a dark-colored hat with a short brim, Lewis said.

Follow Bree Burkitt on Twitter: @breeburkitt

2 women shot to death in downtown Scottsdale Two women were fatally shot near First and 75th streets in Scottsdale on June 1, 2018. 01 / 06 Two women were fatally shot near First and 75th streets in Scottsdale on June 1, 2018. 01 / 06

.

Copyright 2017 USATODAY.com