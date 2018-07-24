WASHINGTON — Who is Robert Wilkie?

He’s a Pentagon official who’s about to be the next secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, after winning confirmation by the Senate Monday.

“He’s going to be fantastic,” Trump said Tuesday at a Veterans of Foreign Wars event in Kansas City, Missouri.

The president said “there’s been nothing more important to me” than fulfilling his campaign pledges to fix the VA for veterans. “It was a very important commitment that I made to you during the campaign, and we’re fulfilling that commitment.”

Still, Wilkie faces a daunting task in taking over an agency that has been rife with personnel infighting at headquarters for months and problems for veterans seeking medical care across the country for years.

He will quickly be under pressure to implement efforts to address the VA’s seemingly intractable shortfalls. Here are five things to know about Wilkie and what he brings to the job:

He has military discipline

Wilkie, who is undersecretary of Defense for personnel and readiness, is also an intelligence officer in the Air Force Reserves, and he previously served in the Navy Reserves. He grew up an “Army brat” on Fort Bragg and in Fayetteville, North Carolina. His father was gravely injured in the Vietnam War and his great-grandfather served in World War I.

After graduating from Wake Forest University, Wilkie earned a law degree from Loyola University New Orleans, a masters in international and comparative law from Georgetown University and a masters in strategic studies from the U.S. Army War College.

He was an assistant secretary of Defense during the administration of George W. Bush from 2005 to 2009 and worked at the National Security Council under Condoleezza Rice. In his current post, which he has held since November 2017, Wilkie oversees “health affairs; training; and personnel requirements and management, including equal opportunity, morale, welfare, recreation, and the quality of life for military families,” according to his biography

No health care experience

Wilkie does not have the health care experience his predecessor had. David Shulkin, whom Trump fired in a tweet in March, is a doctor and longtime hospital executive. But Wilkie said he believes the greatest problems facing the agency are "administrative and bureaucratic," rather than medical.

He has the benefit of serving as acting secretary of the VA after Shulkin was fired until Trump nominated him to take the job.

“Many of the issues I encountered as acting secretary were not with the quality of medical care but with getting our veterans through the door to reach that care,” Wilkie said during his confirmation hearing last month.

"Those problems are both administrative and bureaucratic. Alexander Hamilton said that the true test of a good government is its aptitude and tendency to produce a good administration. That is where VA must go.”

He's politically savvy

Wilkie has extensive experience on Capitol Hill, where he was an aide to former North Carolina senator Jesse Helms and a senior adviser to Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C.

In the 1990s, he was counsel and international security adviser to former Senate majority leader Trent Lott, R-Miss.

During the Trump administration, he helped facilitate the Senate confirmation process of Defense Secretary James Mattis, and he previously did the same with Robert Gates and retired admiral Mike Mullen.

During his confirmation hearing, Sen Jon Tester, D-Mont., highlighted Wilkie's adeptness at interacting with Congress, which will be key to the success of VA overhaul efforts.

“You've gotten pretty good at this,” Tester said. “I don't know how many times you've been in front of a committee to be confirmed, but you ain't a rookie. You not only answer questions, but you anticipated questions as good as anybody I've ever seen in front of a Senate committee… It's going to be really important that we have a strong leader. You've got a lot of challenges in front of you. And I would just say that I think you've got the tools to do the job.”

There's been some controversy

Wilkie’s confirmation process was not without bumps. Just before his hearing in June, The Washington Post published a story detailing controversial positions he has taken.

In 1993, he defended Helms’ effort to renew a patent on a logo featuring the Confederate flag, saying “What we are seeing is an attempt in the name of political correctness to erase entire blocks of our history.” Around the same time, Wilkie attended ceremonies honoring Confederate soldiers.

During a stint as chair of the North Carolina Republican Party in 1996, Wilkie attacked a Democrat for having “openly courted money from the homosexual community,” the Post reported.

At his confirmation hearing, Wilkie said, “I welcome a scrutiny of my entire record.

“The Washington Post seemed to stop at my record about 25 years ago. If I had been what the Washington Post implied, I don't believe I would have been able to work for Condoleezza Rice or Bob Gates or Jim Mattis,” he said. “So I'm very — I will stand on my record."

He appreciates the cost of war

Wilkie, 55, and his wife, Julie, have known each other since childhood in Fayetteville, where they walked to high school together past a veterans’ hospital.

“Every day on our way to and from high school, we would see a sign outside the veterans’ hospital that says that ‘the price of freedom is visible here,’” he said.

Wilkie said that his great-grandfather impressed upon him “the cost paid by ordinary Americans caught up in the incommunicable experience of war.”

“My own life changed when my father returned from his second combat tour in Vietnam,” he said. “When he came home after almost a year in Army hospitals, he weighed less than half of what he did when he left. I watched the agonizing recovery, and that experience was on my mind when I was asked to come to VA.”

At the VA, which serves some 9 million veterans at more than 1,200 medical facilities, Wilkie said his top priorities will be improving the culture and providing top-notch “customer service” – in health care and benefit claims.

“When an American veteran comes to VA, it is not up to him to employ a team of lawyers to get VA to say yes,” he said. “It is up to VA to get the veteran to yes, and that is customer service.”

