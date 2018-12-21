A great roadside attraction in every state
There may be better ways to make distance and time, but when it comes to seeing America, nothing can surpass a classic road trip. And unlike other modes where departure and arrival destinations are locked in, a car gives you the freedom to roam and make calls on the fly. Next exit, giant ball of twine? Yes, please!
That's where this 50-state list comes in. From incongruous statues to historic birthplaces to unique shop-ops, you'll find a detour-worthy stop wherever your road tripping takes you in the slideshow above.
And when you get hungry, we've also got a rundown of the best burger and pizza place in every state.
