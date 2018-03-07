In the Land of the Free, Home of the Brave, food is how we party.

More Americans plan to spend their Fourth of July holiday at a cookout, barbecue or picnic than plan to see fireworks or go to a parade, according to the National Retail Federation’s annual Independence Day survey. Those July 4th spreads will cost us $6.9 billion, the survey said.

So, knowing your party menu trumps fireworks, what should you serve at your Fourth fete?

Burgers, brats, chicken and ribs are all good main dishes. Salads of the leafy green and mayonnaise-based varieties are solid sides.

Desserts and drinks…now that’s where you can shine.

Add pops of color with red, white and blue strawberry cheesecake bites. Show your spirit with patriotic puffed-rice treats. Salute the flag by raising a glass of Stars and Stripes sangria.

We’ve tested these six Fourth of July recipes — amalgamations of popular online recipes — and would recommend them for any holiday celebration. They are filled with fruit and fresh flavors. They look impressive, but are easy to make. You can prepare everything ahead of time, and your kids can help. Best of all, you don’t have to turn your oven on to make a single one.

In truth, they’re probably the easiest Fourth of July recipes you’ll ever make.

Patriotic Puffed-Rice Treats

Patriotic puffed-rice treats.

Servings: 16.

Ingredients:

Cooking spray

9 tablespoons unsalted butter, divided

12 cups miniature marshmallows, divided

9 cups puffed-rice cereal, divided

Red and blue food coloring

Preparation:

Lightly coat a 9-by-13-inch loaf pan with cooking spray. In a large saucepan, melt 3 tablespoons unsalted butter over medium heat. Add 4 cups miniature marshmallows and a few drops of blue food coloring. Stir until melted. Continue to add blue food coloring until mixture has reached desired hue. Stir in 3 cups puffed-rice cereal and immediately transfer to pan. Coat an offset spatula with cooking spray and firmly press mixture into an even layer. Rinse saucepan. Repeat steps twice: For second batch, do not add any food coloring For third batch, add enough red food coloring to tint the marshmallow mixture dark red. Let set at least 2 hours or overnight. Run a small knife around edges of pan and invert loaf onto a cutting board. Using a serrated knife, cut loaf into 16 slices. Or, use a star-shaped cookie cutter to cut out pieces.

Firework Fruit Skewers

Firework fruit skewers.

Servings: At least 15, more depending on size of watermelon.

Ingredients:

1 set of 10-inch skewers

watermelon

Star cookie cutter

Blueberries

Mini marshmallows

Red grapes, optional

Raspberries, optional

Preparation:

Wash fruit and sticks, set aside. Slice watermelon into 1-inch slices, or to fit the width of your cookie cutter. Cut out watermelon slices using your cookie cutter, set aside. To assemble the skewers, slide a blueberry onto a stick. Follow with a mini marshmallow. Repeat, rotating between berries and marshmallows, until there is about an inch of stick left. Place a star-shaped slice of watermelon at the top, making sure the pointed stick is not exposed. If desired, add red grapes or raspberries after the marshmallows to make a red, white and blue pattern on the stick.

Red, White and Blue Berry Bites

Red, white and blueberry bites.

Servings: 12.

Ingredients:

2 pints strawberries

1 8-ounce package cream cheese, at room temperature

1 cup whipped cream

½ cup powdered sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ cup blueberries

Preparation:

Wash and dry fruit. Cut the stems from the strawberries to create a steady base. Stand the strawberries upright and cut a deep “X” from the tip down. Do not cut all the way through. Beat the cream cheese, whipped cream, powdered sugar and vanilla in a bowl with a hand mixer until fluffy. Fill a piping bag with a star-shaped piping tip with the cream mixture. (Use a plastic bag if you don’t have a piping bag.) Gently open each strawberry and pipe the cream filling inside. Top each strawberry with a blueberry. Chill for at least an hour and serve.

Fourth of July Trifle

Fourth of July trifle.

Servings: 8, more depending on size of container.

Ingredients:

1 pound blueberries, washed

17 ounces angel food cake, cut into 1-inch cubes

1 or 2 containers whipped cream, depending on taste

1 pound strawberries, washed and sliced

Preparation:

In a Mason jar or clear plastic cup, layer blueberries, cake, whipped cream and strawberry slices. Repeat until container is nearly full and then top with a dollop of cream. Assemble and serve trifles on the same day. Refrigerate until ready to eat.

Flag Nosh Board

Flag nosh board.

Servings: 12.

Ingredients:

1½ cups blueberries

2 cups raspberries

3 cups yogurt-covered pretzels (or white chocolate-covered)

2 cups strawberries, cut in quarters

2½ cups mini marshmallows

2 cups red grapes

Preparation:

Note: The amount of ingredients will vary depending on size of serving tray.

Wash and dry fruit, set aside. To assemble, use a rectangular serving tray. Place blueberries in a small container, and place it in the top left corner of the tray. Then, lay out the ingredients, rotating between red and white, to represent the flag stripes.

Stars and Stripes Sangria

Stars and stripes sangria.

Servings: 6.

Ingredients:

1 bottle white wine, such as chardonnay

3 ounces elderflower liqueur, such as Thatcher's or St-Germain

2 cups blueberries, washed

2 cups strawberries, washed and quartered

3-4 Granny Smith apples

12 ounces sparkling water

Ice

Preparation:

Combine wine, liqueur, blueberries and strawberries in a large pitcher. To make stars, slice the apples into ¼-inch pieces and use a star-shaped cookie cutter. Add the apple stars to the mixture and keep the cutouts for garnish. Chill for at least four hours. Just before serving sangria, add sparkling water. Serve in a tall glass with ice and garnish with an apple star cutout.

