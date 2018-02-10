It's already October! That means it's time to start planning Halloween costumes.

Looking for a bit of inspiration for the Oct. 31 holiday this year? We've got you covered.

Based on data from Pinterest and Google search, we've pulled together the top 7 pop-culture costumes for this year. From popular TV shows to movies and more, we'll have you looking ready in no time.

So, in no particular order, here are the best pop-culture Halloween costumes for 2018 according to the social media site and marketing-data provider SEMrush's analysis of consumer Google search:

Black Panther

Angela Basset plays the Queen Mother Ramonda and Letitia Wright plays her daughter Shuri in the blockbuster hit "Black Panther."

MATT KENNEDY/MARVEL STUDIOS

Get your cosplay one in a Shuri or Queen Mother Ramonda outfit like the ones above or get your whole Wakanda crew together to bring even more characters to life. Pinterest has seen a 504 percent increase in searches for "Black Panther" costumes this year.

Tonya Harding

File photo of figure skaters Tonya Harding (left) and Nancy Kerrigan during the 1994 U.S. Figure Skating Championships.

Merline Summers/Associated Press

Loved "I, Tonya"? This Halloween costume perfect for you. Dress up as Tonya Harding with a leotard and skirt. Have a BFF? They can go as Harding's rival, Nancy Kerrigan. Pinterest shows a 720 percent increase in searches for Tonya Harding costume ideas.

Edna Mode

Disney

Disney

Looking for an ensemble that's pretty easy to put together? Dress up as "The Incredibles" fashion designer/scientist Edna Mode. Your costume is sure to look, well, incredible. Pinterest searches for Mode have increased 669 percent this year.

Riverdale

Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) face more drama in the upcoming third season of "Riverdale."

CW

Get the squad together to dress up as the characters of your favorite trendy TV show based on the Archie comics, "Riverdale." Searches for "Riverdale" costumes have jumped 316 percent on Pinterest this year.

Mamma Mia!

Young Tanya (Jessica Keenan Wynn), Young Donna (Lily James) and Young Rosie (Alexa Davies) in "Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again."

Photo Credit: Jonathan Prime, Universal Studios

"Gimme! Gimme! Gimme!" this "Mamma Mia!" costume for Halloween this year! Just grab your best friends, a pair of bell bottom jeans and a microphone and you'll be a dancing queen at any party you go to this holiday. Pinterest shows "Mamma Mia!" costumes have hit an incredible spike in interest this year with a 1636 percent increase in searches.

Harry and Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leave after their wedding ceremony at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England on May 19, 2018.

Ben Birchhall, AP

Looking for the perfect pop-culture couples costume? Look no further than the Duke and Duchess of Sussex! You can go for their exquisite engagement look, or if you're feeling really royal, their wedding looks. Pinterest searches for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle costumes have increased 733 percent this year.

GLOW

Alison Brie as Ruth in 'GLOW.'

Erica Parise/Netflix, Erica Parise, Netflix

Last but not least, if you're looking to show your sportier side this Halloween, try dressing up as wrestlers Ruth Wilder, Liberty Belle, Zoya the Destroya or any other character from streaming series "GLOW" this year. This is a great idea for solo ventures, couples or groups. Pinterest searches have increased 186 percent this year for costume searches about this popular Netflix series.

