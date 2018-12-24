A dream destination for every month in 2019 January: Denver. Average airfare: $228. Average hotel costs: $132. Average temperature: 46 degrees. Put Denver on your list of places to visit in 2019. If you love to ski, winter is the best time to visit the Mile High City — Denver is the world’s largest après ski town. During January, you can also channel your inner cowboy at the National Western Stock Show & Rodeo, or grab a beer at the Denver Winter Brew Fest. And it’s the cheapest month to visit the state of Colorado. February: Chicago. Average airfare: $215. Average hotel costs: $67. Average temperature: 26 degrees. Chicago is one of the best places to visit in 2019, and it can make for an ideal snowy escape in February. While there, you can snap a snowy selfie with the famous “Bean” sculpture in Millennium Park, visit the polar bears at the Lincoln Park Zoo, go snowshoeing with a city backdrop or go ice skating at Maggie Daley Park. Avoid visiting the Windy City in December — it’s the most expensive time to visit the state of Illinois. March: Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Average airfare: $794. Average hotel costs: $30. Average temperature: 82 degrees. There’s no shortage of things to see and do in Kuala Lumpur, which is one of the best places to travel to in 2019. For starters, you can visit the iconic Petronas Towers, stroll and shop in the colorful Chinatown area, and explore the historic Batu Caves. April: Reno, Nevada. Average airfare: $308. Average hotel costs: $90. Average temperature: 51 degrees. This northern Nevada city is best known for its gambling, but there’s plenty else to do in “The Biggest Little City,” from shopping to dining to taking an art tour. If you’re a fan of live music, you can catch a Steven Wright or Old Dominion concert when you visit in April. May: Bogota, Colombia. Average airfare: $484. Average hotel costs: $49. Average temperature: 58 degrees. Bogota is one of the best places to travel to next year. It’s rich in history, particularly in La Candelaria, which is the city’s downtown area. Museums, restaurants, bars and hotels inhabit preserved colonial buildings in this cultural center. May is the warmest time to visit the South American city. June: Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Average airfare: $482. Average hotel costs: $99. Average temperature: 81 degrees. Whether your ideal vacation involves relaxing on the beach, walking through botanical gardens, exploring urban areas or even skydiving, you can do it in Puerto Vallarta. June is the start of turtle releasing season, during which you can release a baby turtle from the sand to the sea. July: Charleston, South Carolina. Average airfare: $412. Average hotel costs: $236. Average temperature: 82 degrees. There’s a little something for everyone in Charleston. If you’re a history buff, you can explore the plantations and other historic sites. If you’re an outdoor enthusiast, you can hit the beach or go on an eco-tour. If you’re a foodie, you can go on a culinary tour or visit a distillery. And if you’re an art lover, there are plenty of galleries to peruse and theaters to catch a show at. Summer is the best time to visit if you want to really enjoy the sandy beaches, and July is the cheapest time to visit this popular U.S. destination. August: New Orleans. Average airfare: $321. Average hotel costs: $108. Average temperature: 83 degrees. New Orleans can be an affordable city to visit in August. Free and cheap things to do include walking around the picturesque French Quarter, eating a famous po’boy sandwich, going for a streetcar ride and taking a self-guided cemetery tour. September: Orlando, Florida. Average airfare: $244. Average hotel costs: $108. Average temperature: 81 degrees. If you’re planning a Disney World vacation, September is one of the best months to go. During this month, you’ll get Orlando’s lowest hotel rates of the year, plus you’re there in time for Epcot’s Food & Wine Festival. The weather is hot, but the water parks are still open so you’ll have plenty of opportunities to cool down. October: Mexico City. Average airfare: $351. Average hotel costs: $86. Average temperature: 62 degrees. October marks the end of the rainy season in Mexico City, so it’s the perfect month to explore all the city has to offer. The capital city is home to a high concentration of museums, the must-see Bosque Chapultepec forest and tens of thousands of restaurants to explore after working up an appetite climbing the local pre-Hispanic pyramids. November: Dublin. Average airfare: $670. Average hotel costs: $81. Average temperature: 44 degrees. Dublin is home to gorgeous outdoor spaces, rich historical sites and more. Popular attractions include the Guinness Storehouse, Kilmainham Gaol, the Little Museum of Dublin and Marsh’s Library. The fall tends to be relatively mild in Dublin, and hotels are more affordable than they are during the warmer summer months. December: Cairo. Average airfare: $717. Average hotel costs: $68. Average temperature: 58 degrees. Cairo is a blend of old and new, home to both ancient wonders like the pyramids and bustling city streets. Winter is the most popular time to visit the Egyptian city, when the weather is much more forgiving than in the brutally hot summertime.

If your 2019 New Year’s resolution is to see the world, consider each month of the year an opportunity for new adventures – but before you book your next trip, keep in mind that some destinations are better for your wallet than others.

Trying to figure out where to travel next year? GOBankingRates determined the best – affordable – destination for every month.

Lonely Planet picks the top travel destinations for 2019 No. 10 on the list of top 10 countries to visit in 2019 is Belize. The tiny Central American nation with one foot in the Caribbean is finally emerging from the shadows as one of the world’s hottest eco-travel destinations. No. 9 on the list of top 10 countries to visit in 2019 is São Tomé and Príncipe. Creeping jungles, unthinkable volcanic landscapes, a handful of new eco-lodges, and beaches that will have you blinking in disbelief. No. 8 on the list of top 10 countries to visit in 2019 is Belarus. No longer just a curiosity, Belarus has declared itself open for business – and the time to go is now. No. 7 on the list of top 10 countries to visit in 2019 is Indonesia. Unforgettable wildlife encounters, endless islands and a cocktail of cultures, cuisines and new flight connections make Indonesia the rising star of Southeast Asia. No. 6 on the list of top 10 countries to visit in 2019 is Jordan. Bedouin have walked this land for centuries – now you can join them along one of the world’s best new trails. No. 5 on the list of top 10 countries to visit in 2019 is Kyrgyzstan. At the intersection of stunning mountain landscapes, adventure travel and traditional nomad culture, Kyrgyzstan's tourism offerings are rapidly expanding to meet growing demand. No. 4 on the list of top 10 countries to visit in 2019 is Panama. The bridge between the Americas with a buzzy cosmo capital, Panama has extraordinary tropical wildlife, endless beaches and traditional cultures. No. 3 on the list of top 10 countries to visit in 2019 is Zimbabwe. As the world gets ready to re-engage with Zimbabwe, the country readies itself to reclaim its mantle as Africa’s most tourist-friendly destination. No. 2 on the list of top 10 countries to visit in 2019 is Germany. This year’s Bauhaus Centennial is a good reason to revisit vibrant Germany with its mesmerizing mix of tradition, urban edge and bewitching landscapes. No. 1 on the list of top 10 countries to visit in 2019 is Sri Lanka. All the magic of South Asia bundled into a resurgent, medium-sized island-nation that's friendlier and more accessible than ever. No. 10 on the list of top 10 cities to visit in 2019 is Meknes, Morocco. The warrior-king tomb of Moulay Ismail has emerged from a two-year restoration. Due to open at the end of 2018, it makes Morocco’s least-visited imperial city more appealing than ever. No. 9 on the list of top 10 cities to visit in 2019 is Zadar, Croatia. A compact Croatian idyll with attitude, Zadar has made its comeback with innovative urban spaces that celebrate local culture. No. 8 on the list of top 10 cities to visit in 2019 is Seattle. Fast-moving, savvy and brimming with fresh ideas, Seattle is a high-achieving, high-tech city that has steadfastly managed to hang onto its soul. No. 7 on the list of top 10 cities to visit in 2019 is Dakar, Senegal. Dakar offers a dizzying mix of sun-kissed beaches, colorful markets and music-filled nightclubs. No. 6 on the list of top 10 cities to visit in 2019 is Mexico City. Mexico City nourishes its creative culture. Art, architecture and cuisine thrive as makers mine the depths of history while simultaneously embracing innovation. No. 5 on the list of top 10 cities to visit in 2019 is Kathmandu, Nepal. Not content with bouncing back after the 2015 earthquake, Kathmandu is focusing on quality of life as it gears up for the 2019 South Asia Games. No. 4 on the list of top 10 cities to visit in 2019 is Miami. Famed for its beautiful beaches and buzzing nightlife, Miami is also a center for the arts, with bold street art and a dynamic gallery scene. No. 3 on the list of top 10 cities to visit in 2019 is Novi Sad, Serbia. Basking in the limelight of EXIT festival’s two epic decades, Novi Sad is bursting with creative energy and alternative culture. No. 2 on the list of top 10 cities to visit in 2019 is Shēnzhèn, China. City-of-the-future Shēnzhèn wows with hyper-modern architecture, innovative environmental practices and a slew of new design openings, all connected to neighbor Hong Kong by high-speed rail. No. 1 on the list of top 10 cities to visit in 2019 is Copenhagen, Denmark. Copenhagen is Scandinavia’s undisputed "It Kid," an ever-evolving, forever-surprising epicenter of show-stopping dining, innovative design and enviably good living. No. 10 on the top 10 list of regions to visit in 2019 is the Elqui Valley, Chile. Enchanting Elqui Valley has vine-covered hillsides, serene villages and dark night skies — one of the best places to see this year’s total solar eclipse. No. 9 on the top 10 list of regions to visit in 2019 is Normandy, France. Seventy-five years since 1944, when allied boots landed on its beaches and the scars of war reshaped and remade Normandy. No. 8 on the top 10 list of regions to visit in 2019 is Manitoba, Canada. Canada’s most underrated province is a quiet realm of supernatural wonders, delivering high-impact wildlife experiences under a cosmic halo of Northern Lights. No. 7 on the top 10 list of regions to visit in 2019 is Gujarat, India. Gujarat is going big for the 150th anniversary of Gandhi’s birth, making this an amazing time to walk in the footsteps of India’s most famous son. No. 6 on the top 10 list of regions to visit in 2019 is the Russian Far East. Volcanoes, wildlife, raging rivers, indigenous cultures and diverse cities connected by the Trans-Siberian Railway: The Far East is Russia’s most exciting region. No. 5 on the top 10 list of regions to visit in 2019 is the Scottish Highlands and islands. Savor the essence of Scotland's Highlands and islands amid the wave of new whisky distilleries popping up all over the region. No. 4 on the top 10 list of regions to visit in 2019 is the Red Center, Australia. Be transformed by the epic landscapes, mesmerizing colors and contact with the spiritual culture of Australia’s Aboriginal custodians of the Red Center. No. 3 on the top 10 list of regions to visit in 2019 is Northern Peru. Home to some of the oldest cultures on the continent. No. 2 on the top 10 list of regions to visit in 2019 is the Catskills. Home to bohemian villages, thick forests and mountaintop overlooks, the Catskills will take center stage during this year’s 50th anniversary of Woodstock festivities. No. 1 on the top 10 list of regions to visit in 2019 is Piedmont, Italy. Drink in this region’s optimistic, forward-looking energy while eating yourself silly then walking it off in Italy’s oldest national parks or least-trodden Alps. No. 10 on the list of best value places to visit in 2019 is Slovenia. No. 9 on the list of best value places to visit in 2019 is Ecuador. No. 8 on the list of best value places to visit in 2019 is Albania. No. 7 on the list of best value places to visit in 2019 is Bangladesh. No. 6 on the list of best value places to visit in 2019 is Argentina. No. 5 on the list of best value places to visit in 2019 is Houston. No. 4 on the list of best value places to visit in 2019 is the Maldives. No. 3 on the list of best value places to visit in 2019 is Great Smoky Mountains National Park. No. 2 on the list of best value places to visit in 2019 is Łódź, Poland. No. 1 on the list of best value places to visit in 2019 is the Southern Nile Valley, Egypt.

